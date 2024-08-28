Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Latin American architecture is rich and diverse. This is reflected in the various stones used across different regions over the centuries. These materials highlight the varied geology of Latin America and illustrate how local cultures have adapted their construction methods to natural conditions, resulting in unique and meaningful architecture. In contemporary architecture, stone aligns with sustainability principles due to its durability, low carbon footprint, and local availability. Additionally, stone's aesthetic appeal enhances the creation of timeless spaces that strengthen the connection with nature and the surrounding landscape.

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 2 of 17The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 3 of 17The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 4 of 17The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 5 of 17The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - More Images+ 12

Among the various rock formations found in the soil and, consequently, in contemporary Latin American architecture, we have selected four types of stone and highlighted their countries of occurrence and their uses in residential projects, including wall and floor coverings, structural walls, and decorative elements.

Limestone

  • Location: Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America.
  • Characteristics: Sedimentary rock formed from the remains of marine organisms. It is soft and easy to cut, carve and polish. Widely used in construction due to its availability, variety of colors, ranging from white to gray and beige, and thermal properties that improve energy efficiency.
  • Uses: Sculptures, facade cladding, flooring, and interior applications.

Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 2 of 17
Xcuyun House / BRUMA TALLER. © Alex Loustaunau

Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 11 of 17
Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. © Rory Gardiner

Villas 72 Residence / DMTALLER

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 13 of 17
Villas 72 Residence / DMTALLER. © Alejandra Urquiza, Alonso Velarde, Daniel Macias

Residência MC / Anarquitectura

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 12 of 17
Residência MC / Anarquitectura. © Ivana Rodríguez Duluc

Basalt

  • Location: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile.
  • Characteristics: Formed from the rapid cooling of lava, basalt is known for its high strength and durability, with colors ranging from dark gray to black.
  • Uses: Paving, wall construction, and structural elements.

Plinth House / LAND Arquitectos

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 16 of 17
Plinth House / LAND Arquitectos. © Sergio Pirrone

Casa Las Piedras / Charlene Koetz Arquitetura

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 15 of 17
Casa Las Piedras / Charlene Koetz Arquitetura. © Roberta Gewehr

Minas House / studio mk27

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 17 of 17
Minas House / studio mk27. Planta - Inferior 1

Casa Lagos Park 250 / BRZL | Brazil Arquitetos

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 14 of 17
Casa Lagos Park 250 / BRZL | Brazil Arquitetos. Cortesia de BRZL | Brazil Arquitetos

Sandstone

  • Location: Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico.
  • Characteristics: Sedimentary rock formed by the compaction of grains of sand. It is a good thermal insulator. Their colors vary widely including shades of white, yellow, red, orange and brown, depending on the minerals.
  • Uses: Facade and wall cladding, paving, and decorative elements.

SJAIII / CDM Casas de México + Javier Dueñas

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 5 of 17
SJAIII / CDM Casas de México + Javier Dueñas. © Rory Gardiner

Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 7 of 17
Ibi House / Arkitekt Associados. © Evelyn Müller

Ibiúna House / Memola Estúdio + Vitor Penha

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 6 of 17
Ibiúna House / Memola Estúdio + Vitor Penha. © Fran Parente

Capivari House Extension / VAGA

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 4 of 17
Capivari House Extension / VAGA. © Carolina Lacaz

Volcanic

  • Location: Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina.
  • Characteristics: Formed from compacted volcanic ash, this rock is lightweight, porous, and typically light-colored, ranging from gray to beige.
  • Uses: Facade cladding and interior elements.

ESTEÑA House / Lucas Mc Lean Arquitecto

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 3 of 17
ESTEÑA House / Lucas Mc Lean Arquitecto.© Mariano Imperial

Noah House / Cadaval Estudio

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 10 of 17
Noah House / Cadaval Estudio. © Sandra Pereznieto.

Casa HDJ58 / T38 studio + Pablo Casals-Aguirre

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 8 of 17
Casa HDJ58 / T38 studio + Pablo Casals-Aguirre. © Pablo Casals-Aguirre

Orbit House / Estudio PK

The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones - Image 9 of 17
Orbit House / Estudio PK. © Alejandro Peral

Camilla Ghisleni
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones" [A nova Idade da Pedra: 12 casas contemporâneas da América Latina e a diversidade de suas pedras naturais] 28 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1020147/the-new-stone-age-12-contemporary-houses-in-latin-america-and-the-diversity-of-their-natural-stones> ISSN 0719-8884

