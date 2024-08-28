The New Stone Age: 12 Contemporary Houses in Latin America and the Diversity of Their Natural Stones

Save this picture! Merida House / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture. © Rory Gardiner

Latin American architecture is rich and diverse. This is reflected in the various stones used across different regions over the centuries. These materials highlight the varied geology of Latin America and illustrate how local cultures have adapted their construction methods to natural conditions, resulting in unique and meaningful architecture. In contemporary architecture, stone aligns with sustainability principles due to its durability, low carbon footprint, and local availability. Additionally, stone's aesthetic appeal enhances the creation of timeless spaces that strengthen the connection with nature and the surrounding landscape.

Among the various rock formations found in the soil and, consequently, in contemporary Latin American architecture, we have selected four types of stone and highlighted their countries of occurrence and their uses in residential projects, including wall and floor coverings, structural walls, and decorative elements.

Limestone

Location: Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America.

Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America. Characteristics: Sedimentary rock formed from the remains of marine organisms. It is soft and easy to cut, carve and polish. Widely used in construction due to its availability, variety of colors, ranging from white to gray and beige, and thermal properties that improve energy efficiency.

Sedimentary rock formed from the remains of marine organisms. It is soft and easy to cut, carve and polish. Widely used in construction due to its availability, variety of colors, ranging from white to gray and beige, and thermal properties that improve energy efficiency. Uses: Sculptures, facade cladding, flooring, and interior applications.

Basalt

Location: Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile.

Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile. Characteristics: Formed from the rapid cooling of lava, basalt is known for its high strength and durability, with colors ranging from dark gray to black.

Formed from the rapid cooling of lava, basalt is known for its high strength and durability, with colors ranging from dark gray to black. Uses: Paving, wall construction, and structural elements.

Sandstone

Location: Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico.

Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico. Characteristics: Sedimentary rock formed by the compaction of grains of sand. It is a good thermal insulator. Their colors vary widely including shades of white, yellow, red, orange and brown, depending on the minerals.

Sedimentary rock formed by the compaction of grains of sand. It is a good thermal insulator. Their colors vary widely including shades of white, yellow, red, orange and brown, depending on the minerals. Uses: Facade and wall cladding, paving, and decorative elements.

Volcanic

