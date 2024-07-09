Reimagining Models for Living Together: 4 Projects Showcasing Cooperative Architecture

Save this picture! Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture. Image © Jeroen Musch

The International Day of Cooperatives, celebrated on the first Saturday of July each year, is an opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the cooperative movement. Established by the United Nations in 1992, the cooperative movement is a social and economic movement empowering individuals and communities by creating enterprises that are collectively owned and democratically controlled by members. This year's theme is “Cooperatives: Partners for Accelerated Sustainable Development.” Underscoring the critical role cooperatives play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, it also emphasizes the unique typology of cooperatives in exploring new ways of living together. With a belief in community growth, cooperatives believe in communal development, prioritizing people and supporting them to improve collective well-being.

In architecture, the various co-living models adapted from the cooperative movement have become an enormous success over the past few decades, providing a new format of cost-effective social housing. The cooperative movement and the co-living concept intersect deeply in their shared values of community, collaboration, and sustainability. This month’s Curated Collection explores different European co-living projects, each with its unique framework application. From a social rental housing project in The Netherlands to a housing cooperative with a participatory process in Switzerland, each selected project unfolds a unique narrative of community engagement, sustainability, and new models of living together.

Read on to discover four colliding European projects that challenge the traditional understanding of residential architecture.

The La Balma project in Poblenou, Barcelona, embodies co-living and the cooperative movement by addressing the city’s affordable housing crisis through a cooperative housing model. The development also involved a participatory process, where future residents played an active role in the design and planning stages. Furthermore, the apartments are each designed from a grid of 16m2 open-plan pieces, allowing for different divisions and distributions. This enables each resident to customize their living spaces to suit their needs, promoting long-term adaptability. This project’s cooperative model also ensures that the housing remains affordable, with a maximum quota set according to legislation, which is significantly lower than the average rental price in Barcelona.

The Feld 4 housing cooperative celebrates co-living through its participatory planning process, encouraging intensive neighborly interaction. This project’s cooperative model supports diverse lifestyles and long-term development with adaptable apartments that cater to various needs, ensuring a resilient living environment that adapts to its residents. Additionally, the project showcases this sustainable framework by combining solid and timber construction. The design showcases this flexibility by keeping the facade’s industrial look and contrasting it with natural wooden elements, paying homage to the site’s history while promoting ecological design.

This Coop Housing project exemplifies the core values of the cooperative movement through its commitment to community, sustainability, and affordability. Developed collaboratively, the project involves residents in both the design and the construction processes, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and ownership. It offers diverse and adaptable living arrangements and clusters of apartments to encourage social interaction and cooperation among residents. By integrating public amenities and spaces into the design, the project also strengthens its ties to the surrounding neighborhood. The project also showcases affordable, staggered rent structures that ensure long-term housing stability for a diverse, multigenerational population.

As Amsterdam’s first self-build housing cooperative, De Warren features 36 apartments dedicated to social and affordable rental housing. Designed as an energy-positive building and through the use of wood construction and material reuse, the development offers sustainable and low-cost living accessible in the city. In fact, 30% of the building compromises communal spaces, including an auditorium, multifunctional room, children’s playroom, music studio, co-working spaces, meditation room, greenhouse, roof terrace, and communal kitchens. These collective spaces are strategically located along a central “Machu Picchu” staircase, encouraging daily interactions and maximizing contact among residents.

