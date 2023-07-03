Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
  Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating

The International Day of Cooperatives is a celebration of the cooperative movement, which takes place annually on the first Saturday of July. In 1992, the United Nations General Assembly established it a national day, celebrating the cooperative movement worldwide with yearly themes. The cooperative movement is an association focused on achieving common goals and addressing collective communal needs. Cooperatives believe in community development at their core, prioritizing people and supporting local communities to improve their well-being. Moreover, the co-living models that have been adapted from it have become an enormous success over the past few decades, providing a form of cost-effective social housing. The cooperative structure redefines how people live, work, play, and collaborate. This year's theme is “Cooperatives: Partners for accelerated sustainable development.”

As cooperative principles continue to be injected into built environments today, the concept has created different models of co-op housing, leading to co-living. Over the past years, established European awards have celebrated co-living and architecture studios and developers worldwide have designed different models exploring co-living. The articles and projects selected in this article address what it means to live together, work together, and form healthy communities in this day and age.

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 2 of 14Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 3 of 14Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 4 of 14Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 5 of 14Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - More Images+ 9

Read on to discover a selection of ArchDaily articles highlighting different forms of co-living, from articles to built projects, celebrating the cooperative movement in the architecture world.

Related Article

LaBoqueria: “We Propose New Models of Cooperative Relations”

Articles

Grafton Architects' Kingston University Town House and Lacol's La Borda Win the 2022 EU Mies Award

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 7 of 14
Courtesy of 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture , Mies Van Der Rohe Award Winners

A Residential Building in Munich Wins 2022 DAM Preis for Architecture in Germany

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 5 of 14
© Petter Krag | San Riemo Residental Building by ARGE Summacumfemmer Büro Juliane Greb

Branded Co-living: A Space for Community or Conformity?

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 13 of 14
Courtesy of Yongjoon Choi | Episode Suyu 838

The Rise of Co-Living: Designing for Communal Life

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 14 of 14
© Masao Nishikawa

LaBoqueria: “We Propose New Models of Cooperative Relations”

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 2 of 14
© Milena Villalba | La Boqueria, Vivienda Cooperativa La Balma

Projects

La Borda / Lacol

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 6 of 14
© Lluc Miralles | La Borda, Lacol

13 Cooperative Housing in Lausanne / TRIBU Architecture

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 8 of 14
© Michel Bonvin | 13 Cooperative Housing in Lausane / TRIBU Architecture

Cooperative Housing Scheme / Peter Barber Architects + Mark Fairhurst Architects

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 9 of 14
© Morely von Sternberg | Cooperative Housing Scheme, Peter Barber Architects + Mark Fairhurst Architects

COOP Interpretation Center & Incubator / BOGDAN & VAN BROECK

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 10 of 14
© Luca Beel | COOP Interpretation Center & Incubator / BOGDAN & VAN BROECK

Coop Housing at River Spreefeld / Carpaneto Architekten + Fatkoehl Architekten + BARarchitekten

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 11 of 14
© Ute Zscharnt | Coop Housing at River Spreefeld / Carpaneto Architekten + Fatkoehl Architekten + BARarchitekten

Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable

Housing Cooperatives: Celebrating Co-Owning, Co-Living, and Co-Creating - Image 12 of 14
© Julia Knop | Cooperative Housing Complex wagnisART / bogevischs buero architekten stadtplaner GmbH + SHAG Schindler Hable

Image gallery

