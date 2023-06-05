Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture

Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture

Save
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture

Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHousing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHousing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamHousing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsHousing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Housing, Residential
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeroen Musch

Text description provided by the architects. De Warren is a cooperative housing project on Centrumeiland in Amsterdam with 36 apartments for social and affordable rental housing. It is the first self-build housing cooperative in Amsterdam. With an ‘EPC’ of -0.16 (energy-positive building), wood construction and reuse, sustainable and low-cost living in the city of Amsterdam is within reach.

Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jeroen Musch

Collectivity as a core value. The core idea of ​​De Warren is collective living. With the help of a series of workshops with the future residents, it has been decided that 30% of the building should consist of collective spaces. This creates approximately 800m2 of communal functions, such as a large auditorium, a multifunctional room, a children's playroom, a music studio, various co-working places, a meditation room, a greenhouse, a roof terrace, and several communal living rooms and kitchens. The collective spaces are arranged along the so-called 'Machu Picchu' staircase that connects all floors. By placing the collective spaces centrally, they become part of everyone's daily route, and contact between residents is maximized.

Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Image 12 of 21
Ground Floor Plan

Material use. The facade cladding is made of recycled retaining walls (Azobe) that are untreated (and maintenance-free). The harvested planks were first doubled before they had the right thickness for use as facade cladding. The 'mikado' front facade for balconies and a nature-inclusive approach (with planters that use rainwater from the polder roof) is made of recycled bollards (Basralocus). For the wooden facade finishes, together with the wooden main supporting structure, the wood-frame facade elements, window frames, and interior walls, a total of 330 m3 of wood was used, which has stored more than 300 tons of CO2 during its lifetime. This is equivalent to approximately 200 years of emissions from the average car in the Netherlands.

Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jeroen Musch

Sustainable generation. It was decided not to connect to the local heat network, but to keep heat generation in-house. Due to the ground conditions, piles of 30 meters had to be used. These piles have been transformed into 'energy piles'. By adding hoses through the piles as a heat exchanger and a heat pump, ground heat (or cooling) is extracted and distributed throughout the building. The roof is of course reserved for PV panels.

Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Jeroen Musch
Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Image 17 of 21
Section

Flexibility in current and future use. The supporting structure consists of a wooden column and beam structure. If a different layout is desired in the future, the light inner walls can be removed. At least one shaft is included per grid, to which, among other things, the decentralized ventilation can be connected.

Save this picture!
Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jeroen Musch

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Natrufied Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands
Cite: "Housing Coöperation de Warren / Natrufied Architecture" 05 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001864/housing-cooperation-de-warren-natrufied-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags