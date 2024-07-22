Countdown to the 2024 Olympics: Paris Gears Up for the Games

Save this picture! PARIS, FRANCE, March 2023. Image © Svet foto/ via Shutterstock

The 2024 Paris Olympics, officially known as the XXXIII Olympiad is scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024. The second city to host the Summer Olympics three times, after London, with the first in 1900 and later on in 1924, Paris will showcase its cultural heritage by hosting the 2024 games at iconic landmarks like the Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower, Gardens of Versailles, and La Concorde. On the other hand, the capital of France is also undergoing major renovations to its waterways with a billion-dollar 'Swimming Plan' aimed at transforming the Seine River into a swimmable aquatic route for the Olympic Games, seeking to restore its historical significance as a vibrant urban river.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics fast approaching and right around the corner, ArchDaily has curated a series of articles and news pieces providing comprehensive insights into both the built and unbuilt environments that will serve as hosts for the games.

+ 8

Read on and discover more about the Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as the architecture of the French Capital.

While the city hosted 2 previous editions of the games over a century ago, the challenges of the modern-day Games have proven significant. However, the city’s expansive infrastructures have enabled officials to adjust the measures to have sustainable development for and after the Games. With less than a month to go until the opening ceremony, explore the measures taken by city officials and the long-lasting effects of hosting an Olympic event.

Hosting the Olympics offers cities an opportunity for growth but poses significant challenges in adapting infrastructure for long-term use, often resulting in underutilized facilities unless effectively integrated into local life. Discover 5 sporting venues built for the Olympic Games that have survived the test of time.

Paris's history is closely tied to the Olympic Games, marked by significant urban and architectural developments starting with the 1900 Games and continuing with the influential 1924 Games, leading to enduring infrastructures that remain in use today and will host future Olympic events. Discover the infrastructures and venues built over a century ago that are still in use in Paris, with some of them returning now as hosts of Olympic events.

The Grand Palais, an iconic Parisian landmark, is undergoing a major restoration by French studio Chatillon Architectes, with initial phases set to be unveiled this summer for the 2024 Paris Olympics to host fencing and taekwondo events, while the complete restoration will be finished by 2025.

As France prepares for the XXXIII Olympic Games, Paris plans to highlight its rich cultural legacy by hosting the 2024 Olympics, starting on July 26, at world-famous landmarks such as the Grand Palais, Eiffel Tower, Gardens of Versailles, and La Concorde, aiming to integrate sports into the city's fabric.

Since Jacques Chirac's unfulfilled 1988 promise, Paris has embarked on Mayor Anne Hidalgo's billion-dollar "Swimming Plan" to make the Seine River swimmable for the XXXIII Olympic Games, aiming to restore its historical role as a vibrant urban waterway.

With just one month to go until the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, the city is in a final push to ensure that the landscape and infrastructure are ready for the world’s largest sporting event. Set to start on July 26 and continue until August 11, 2024, the Paris City Council has approved numerous initiatives to transform the city. Aiming for a greener, healthier, and more mobile Paris, the city has undergone massive changes to showcase its modern advancements and rethink the structure of the Olympic Games. Discover the five renovated venues and their upgrades for the 2024 Olympic Games.

As anticipation builds for the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, the city is embracing a city-integrated approach to hosting, highlighting diverse forms of sports architecture worldwide, such as Lusail FIFA stadium, the National Institute of Water Sports in India, Hangzhou's Cricket Field, Order City's Smart Sports Park, and the University of Idaho Arena, to showcase how these structures can foster community and collective joy. Discover five diverse sports architecture projects.

With 200 days remaining until the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, the city is implementing a series of initiatives approved by the Paris City Council to transform its urban landscape towards a greener, healthier, and more mobile environment.

In 1900, Paris hosted its first Olympic games. It had been the second city to host them after the first Olympics in Athens. It was also the year of the Exposition Universelle, where the city would again showcase how it remade itself anew in less than 30 years. To this day, Paris remains a hub for all sorts of architectural innovation and development through bold designs that affect how people live and new materials and techniques. Discover 20 iconic Cultural, Commercial, and large Office projects worth visiting this summer.

The 20th century in Paris was marked by a dynamic period of architectural experimentation and innovation, encompassing styles from Le Corbusier's modernism to Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers' High-Tech design at the Centre Pompidou, and embracing social, political, and international influences. Discover 22 masterpieces of 20th-century Parisian architecture.

Paris, born on the banks of the Seine and expanding from the Île de la Cité to encompass a vast metropolis including the twentieth arrondissement of Ménilmontant, offers a rich tapestry of architectural marvels and historical narratives for travelers seeking both iconic landmarks and hidden gems. Discover Paris' architecture.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics.