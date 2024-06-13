Over 100 Years of Olympic Heritage: What Became of the 1924 Paris Olympic Venues?

Save this picture! Guillaume Bontemps/Ville de Paris. Image Courtesy of Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The recent history of the city of Paris is entangled with that of the Olympic Games. In 1900, Paris hosted the second edition of the Games, starting a journey of urban adaptations and architectural developments that prepared the city for the event. Among the most important changes was the introduction of Line 1 of the metro, inaugurated in 1900 to link the locations of the Universal Exhibition with those of the Olympic Games in Vincennes. Just 24 years later, the city hosted one of the most influential editions of the Olympic Games. The event, the first to be broadcasted on the airwaves, contributed to a substantial rise in the popularity of the Games. It was also during this edition that the concept of the Olympic Village was born. Several of the infrastructures and venues built over a century ago are still in use in Paris, with some of them returning now as hosts of Olympic events.

Yves du Manoir Stadium, Colombes

Colombes, a suburb in the north-western area of Paris, became the central location of the 1924 Olympics. For the first time, athletes were accommodated in an Olympic Village created with portable wooden houses complete with running water, and amenities like a post office, hairdressing salon, and a restaurant. Near the Olympic Village, Yves du Manoir Stadium became one of the largest and most important venues of the Games. The arena, a converted former racecourse, was completely refurbished for the Games to accommodate up to 45,000 spectators, following the designs of architect Louis Faure-Dujarric. A century ago, it served as the location of the track and field, football, and rugby competitions. After the 1924 Olympics, the stadium continued to be in use, having been renovated multiple times. Now, in 2024, the historic arena will host field hockey events.

Tourelles Swimming Pool (now Georges-Vallerey Swimming Pool)

Built in 1924 in the 20th arrondissement, the Tourelles pool has hosted the swimming competitions of the Paris Games, having witnessed the breaking of the 100m freestyle swimming record. Over the years, the venue has been renovated multiple times and fitted with a retractable roof in the 1980s. The pool is still in use to this day, but it will not return as an Olympic venue this year, as the Swimming and Para-swimming events will be held at the Arena La Defence in Nanterre. The synchronized swimming, diving, and water polo qualifying will be held at the Saint Denis Aquatic Center, the only permanent sports facility to be built for the Paris 2024 Games.

Jacques-Anquetil Velodrome in Vincennes

Jacques-Anquetil Velodrome, locally known as “la Cipale,” remains to this day a beloved location among cyclists and nature lovers in the Bois de Vincennes area. The 500-meter concrete track was built in 1896, with iron stands designed by Gustave Eiffel, and it became an Olympic venue in 1900. In 1924, the venue hosted cycling, fencing, wrestling, boxing, and weightlifting events. Despite having been declared a historical monument, the track no longer meets current Olympic standards, so the cycling and para-cycling events will be held instead at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines National Velodrome.

Versailles Palace

In 1924, the famous Palace of Versailles served as the setting for the shooting events of the games. Now, a century later, the palace grounds will once again serve as an Olympic venue, this time for the equestrian and modern pentathlon competitions. To prepare for the events, restoration projects and temporary facility construction works are underway, according to the official website. These include the restoration of the Honor Gate and the roof of the North Wing, as well as the addition of a new reception area in the gardens.

Velodrome d’Hiver

Inaugurated in 1903 in the Grenelle district, the Velodrome d’Hiver was used in 1924 to host the fencing, weightlifting, and boxing competitions of the Olympic Games. In 1942, however, a dark page of history was added to the story of the Velodrome, as it was used by the Frenc police to detain thousands of Jews before deporting them to concentration camps. The building was demolished in 1959.