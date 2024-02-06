Paris 2024 Olympics: Iconic Landmarks to Host Sporting Events

Save this picture! via Shutterstock | Valeri Luzina | Grand Palais

As France prepares for the XXXIII Olympic Games, Paris plans to showcase its rich cultural legacy. The 2024 Olympics, which will begin on July 25, 2024, are set to be a momentous occasion for the city as it anticipates competitors and spectators worldwide. Embracing a “pioneering approach,” Paris 2024 aims to reimagine the Olympic experience by departing from the traditional stadium venues and “integrating sports into the fabric of the city.” From the iconic Grand Palais to the Eiffel Tower, the Gardens of Versailles, and the famous La Concorde, world-famous landmarks are set to host the 2024 games.

The Grand Palais

Initially built for the Universal Exhibition in 1900, the Grand Palais is a significant historic landmark renowned for its glass ceiling and nave. For the XXXIII Olympic Games, the venue is set to transform to host various sports. Mainly fencing and taekwondo, the traditional museum will become an iconic setting for spectators and athletes in the heart of Paris.

Eiffel Tower Stadium and Champ de Mars

The Champ de Mars, a green space that extends from the Eiffel Tower to the École Militaire, is set to host Olympic events this summer. Although the public lawns are usually utilized as public space, the area will host judo and wrestling competitions. Extending to the Eiffel Tower, the beach volleyball athletes will compete in the open air under the iconic landmark.

Place de la Concorde

Famous for the French Revolution’s guillotine executions, and the site for the celebration of victory at the end of World War I, Place de la Concorde is the largest public square in Paris. For the 2024 Olympics, the square will host breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing, 3.3 basketball, and BMC freestyle. With integrated urban sports, the landmark hopes to achieve a completely different relevance and cultural experience.

Palace of Versailles

Originally built during the French monarchy to showcase grandeur, the Palace of Versailles served as the royal residence and seat of government until the French Revolution. Functioning as a UNESCO heritage site today, the Palace is preparing to host equestrian and modern pentathlon competitions for the 2024 Olympics. According to its official website, restoration projects and temporary facility construction are underway to prepare for the influx of visitors in the summer. These include restoring the Honor Gate and the roofs of the North Wing, as well as constructing a new reception area in the gardens.

Known for holding the French Open, an annual tennis tournament held in Paris, Roland Garros Stadium will be a venue for the 2024 Olympic Games. The site is spread over 12 hectares and features 18 clay courts. This summer, it is set to host boxing and tennis competitions for the Paris Olympics.

Esplanade des Invalides

Nestled on the north side of the iconic Hotel des Invalides, the Esplanade des Invalides is a vast green space initially used for the military. Over time, the venue has become a preferred leisure destination in the heart of Paris. In 2024, the Esplanade des Invalides is set to become the main venue for archery and para-archery events.

Stade de France

Famous for hosting the 1998 men’s FIFA World Cup Final, the Stade de France is the most iconic stadium in the country. Acting as a symbol of sporting excellence, it has become a world-renowned venue. At Paris 2024, it will host rugby sevens and athletics competitions in 2024, hoping to offer a memorable Olympic experience.