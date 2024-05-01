Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana

Following an international competition, Steven Holl Architects has been selected as the winner of the commission for the Expo Albania convention center and hotel in Tirana, Albania. The winning team, comprised of Steven Holl Architects, artist Agnieszka Kurant, Atelier 4, Atelier Markgraph, Stoss, and Arup, proposes an iterative process, collecting signatures from local Tirana communities and fusing them into a single wandering line, a continuation of artist Agnieszka Kurant’s project “End of Signature”.

Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 2 of 12Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 3 of 12Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 4 of 12Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 5 of 12

Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 5 of 12
EXPO Albania Arrival. Image © Steven Holl Architects

The project’s distinctive image is guided by the collaboration with Agnieszka Kurant, as its architecture is modeled after the rhythm expressed by the signature line. This shape also informs the shapes of the CLT roof trusses, taking advantage of the particular material properties of engineered wood.

Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 6 of 12
EXPO Albania Contemporary Art Fair. Image © Steven Holl Architects
Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 4 of 12
EXPO Albania Vineyard. Image © Steven Holl Architects

The development is comprised of two structures, a large-scale convention center, and a hotel, both with supporting amenities. While the exhibition center displays the line on its façade, the hotel offers a more subtle image, expressing similar curvatures in its plan rather than elevation. Between the two, a large reflecting pool of recycled rainwater reflects both structures.

High ecological standards have also been integrated into the design, with geothermal heating and cooling used throughout the development. White solar shingles contribute to energy production while skylights allow natural light to enter the space. During events, these skylights can be closed and blackened to adapt to the various activities planned. Additionally, The earth excavated during construction will be used to create mounds acting as acoustic buffers in the effort to renaturalize the landscape.

Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 3 of 12
EXPO Albania Arrival Hall. Image © Steven Holl Architects
Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 7 of 12
EXPO Albania Farmers Market. Image © Steven Holl Architects

Internationally recognized office Steven Holl Architects has also recently revealed their design for a Student Performing Arts Center for the University of Pennsylvania, a new building designed to offer dedicated and flexible spaces for the various performing arts groups on campus. The office has also unveiled its plan for the Gran Sasso area in Abruzzo, Italy, a development created to encourage tourists and mountaineers to explore the Italian mountain range.

Steven Holl Architects Wins Competition to Design the Expo Albania Center in Tirana - Image 2 of 12
Expo Albania Main Hall. Image © Steven Holl Architects

