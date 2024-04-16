Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City

Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City

As Milan Design Week begins, the Italian city is transformed into the grounds of one of the most expansive celebrations of global design, with its streets and venues brimming with cultural events, exhibitions, large-scale installations, talks and conferences. At Rho Fiera, the 62nd edition of the Salone del Mobile.Milano brings together designers, architects, producers and leading figures of the design world, featuring over 1950 exhibitors which will remain open for the next 6 days. Additionally, across the city Fuorisalone opens up locations across the city with an engaging and varied cultural program.

Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City - Image 2 of 7Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City - Image 3 of 7Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City - Image 4 of 7Milan Design Week Opens with Events and Exhibitions at Salone del Mobile and Across the City - Image 5 of 7

Design Kiosk Piazza della Scala.
Design Kiosk Piazza della Scala. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

For this edition of Salone del Mobile, the program includes focused exhibitions such as EuroCucina alongside over 1900 exhibitors. The fair focuses on conviviality, well-being, and sustainability, featuring immersive installations like David Lynch’s "Thinking Rooms." Layouts prioritize human-centric routes, integrating neuroscience to enhance visitor experience. Installations by Formafantasma and others provoke reflection, while talks curated by Annalisa Rosso feature renowned figures like Francis Kéré and Jeanne Gang, discussing artificial intelligence and hospitality design.

Salone Satellite 2023.
Salone Satellite 2023. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

Notable locations such as DropCity, Porta Venezia Design District, and Alcova offer platforms for alternative design exploration, sustainability discussions, and contemporary craft showcases. Brera Design Week transforms the historic neighborhood into a hub for diverse exhibitions and installations, while Isola Design Festival challenges designers to address global issues through collaboration and innovation. The Università degli Studi di Milano also opens its courtyards for exhibitions, including installations by MAD Architects and Kengo Kuma & Associates.

In addition to established venues, unconventional spaces across Milano host exhibitions and installations, broadening public engagement with design. Triennale Milano features retrospectives and installations, while Prada Frames Symposium explores the interaction between design and the environment. Notable interventions include installations by Diébédo Francis Kéré and Google Design Studio, among others. Across the city, installations by Grohe SPA and renowned artist JR transform historical landmarks, showcasing the fusion of design with public spaces.

Corso Garibaldi, Milano.
Corso Garibaldi, Milano. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano
Porta Venezia Design District - the 2024 edition.
Porta Venezia Design District - the 2024 edition. Image © Lasvit Maxim Velcovsky Porta, Courtesy of Fuorisalone

An increasingly sustainable edition, thanks to the circulation of new green guidelines for installations, marking a further step forward in terms of the events ISO20121 certified Sustainability Policy. But also a Salone that is increasingly open to experimentation. From neuroscience, as applied to the redesign of layouts and visitor routes to the 2024 Cultural Program, capable of triggering synesthesia and short circuits for all. - Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano

Under the Surface installation rendering.
Under the Surface installation rendering. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

As Milan Design Week 2024 unfolds, it offers a vibrant convergence of creativity and innovation. From the expansive Salone del Mobile to established venues and hidden gems across the city, it serves as an opportunity for architects to explore diverse voices and interdisciplinary dialogue. Delve into our Milan Design Week guide for main locations and events, explore our Milan Architecture City Guide to explore the architecture of Italy’s fashion capital, and stay informed about other notable architecture events in 2024

