Milan Design Week 2024: Discover our Comprehensive Fair and City Guides

Make the most of Milano with our curated fair and city guides – put together by our expert team of architects and designers to make sure you know exactly what to see and where to go. As Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily, our core vision is to inspire, connect and empower. And while we can’t physically steer you in the right direction on the city streets or Salone del Mobile’s redesigned 2024 floor plans, we can make sure you have the optimal tools to locate the biggest discoveries, best new contacts, and most exciting stories: our two curated Milan guides, one to the fair and one to the city.

Curation is key

Our exclusive guide to the fair is a selection of the hottest brands to visit at the Salone. The one to the city, meanwhile, features showrooms, selected locations, fringe events, architect tips, and recommendations for other key happenings.

Both guides are designed to help you make the most of your precious time while you’re in Milan. We’ve done the work for you: by having our team of architects and designers select what to see and where to go. So you don’t have to.

In addition to the digital versions for on-the-go access (and getting ready before the fair), you can pick up physical copies of both guides and our fan-favorite tote bags at one of three partner hotspots around the city.

Our Milan Hotspots

ArchDaily highlights Milan's architectural attractions

Milan, a global and cosmopolitan city, stands out as a leading fashion, economic, and design hub. Creatives from around the world are choosing to establish their presence in its vibrant center full of art and culture. But that’s not the only pull, especially for the large percentage of residents and visitors interested in conservation and architecture history: Milan’s unique skyline blends heritage structures with bold and experimental contemporary buildings in an urban tapestry begging to be explored.

Where to start, you ask? Milan’s most iconic landmarks include the historic Duomo di Milano, Santa Maria delle Grazie, and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, while its newer structural legacy comprises projects from renowned local and international architects such as Aldo Rossi, Stefano Boeri, Zaha Hadid, Herzog & de Meuron, and Foster and Partners.

With ArchDaily's curated selection of must-see architectural landmarks and contemporary buildings and spaces, you’ll have everything you need to explore the city of trailblazers, both old and new.