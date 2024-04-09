Taller Frida Escobedo Unveils Contextual Residential Project in Brooklyn, New York

Taller Frida Escobedo has unveiled a new residential project to take shape in Brooklyn, New York. The 209,000-square-foot project titled after its location, Boerum Hill – Bergen, aims to become a contextual addition to the neighborhood, adapting its materiality and scale to the surrounding context. The developers, Avdoo & Partners, also enlisted Workstead for interior design, DXA for master planning, and DXA and Patrick Cullina for landscape design. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The intervention adds 105 condominium homes, ranging from studios to five-bedroom residential units. The residential development includes 53 unique unit types, with three-quarters of them featuring a private outdoor space. Additionally, a residents-only park is included in the master plan, in addition to the two rooftop parks. Indoors, the project offers space for 14,500 square feet of interior amenities dedicated to health, wellness, entertainment, and arts.

Located on an inviting tree-lined street in Boerum Hill, the development is designed to integrate seamlessly into the surrounding urban fabric. The angled façade and custom handmade blocks used for cladding contribute to a more inviting scale through the creation of a cohesive rhythm of scale, materiality, and color. Porosity and careful disposition of transparency also contribute to this contextual intervention.

In the center of the intervention, a “glass House” acts as the building’s main entry point from both Dean and Bergen Streets. The glass curtain-walled volume also has the role of creating an articulation between the two residential wings. Additionally, the shape of the building is also optimized to maximize natural light from East and West.

From conceptualizing the design to the last detail, we felt a responsibility to approach Bergen in a way that would be respectful of the character of the neighborhood and the surrounding environment while creating something new that would stand the test of time. - Frida Escobedo

In 2023, Mexican architect Frida Escobedo was announced as the winner of the 2023 Charlotte Perriand Award in recognition of her ‘commitment to creating and implementing exceptional design.’ Among her most recognized works is the 2018 Serpentine Pavilion, which fused traditional Mexican architecture elements with local Londonese references. With this commission, Escobedo became the youngest architect to date to undertake the design of the pavilion. More recently, the architect was appointed to design the new Modern & Contemporary Wing for The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.