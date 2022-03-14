Frida Escobedo Selected to Design the New Modern and Contemporary Art Wing of The Met in New York

Save this picture! Serpentine Gallery | Patio, Paisaje, Reflejos. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has selected Mexican architect Frida Escobedo to design the new $500 million modern and contemporary art wing. The Met does not have, until now, a thematic area that would house pieces corresponding to this temporality in art.

The Met project will create 80,000 square feet of galleries and public space, providing an opportunity for the museum to tell the story of modern and contemporary art more fully than in the past. Escobedo's design intentions lean toward creating connections with the rest of the museum, the park, and the city to celebrate New York's cultural diversity.

This new wing will provide not only an ideal pathway, but a more open building structure, with galleries of varying heights, scales, and light exposures. At a time when museums like the Museum of Modern Art are rethinking the presentation of art, including providing multiple perspectives and juxtaposing various genres, the new wing of the Met will also seek to expand the narrative: our presentation of art will be cross-cultural. - Max Hollein (Director of the Met Museum)

Via New York Times.