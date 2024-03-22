Heatherwick Studio's Educational Hub Celebrates Indigenous Crafts in Bogotá, Colombia

Save this picture! Courtesy of NOD | Heatherwick Studio

Heatherwick Studio has just been selected to design a new educational facility for a university in Bogotá, Colombia. Marking Heatherwick’s Studio’s debut in South America, the construction is set to begin in 2025. Located on the existing campus in central Bogotá, the new design school and makers’ space for Universidad EAN will become a home for the university’s school of sustainable design. The seven-story structure features a striking façade adorned with colorful artistic columns and open terraces.

Drawing inspiration from local craft traditions, specifically Werregue basketry, the design seeks to showcase a respect for regional culture. Native to indigenous Colombia’s Wounaan community, the weaving technique is used playfully all over the columns of the façade, defining a welcoming public space.

Creativity is intrinsic to the city of Bogotá. You see it everywhere. We want students to feel proud of their campus before they even enter the building, arriving through a public square that offers passers-by a welcoming communal oasis amidst the hard urban surroundings. –Eliot Postma, partner at Heatherwick Studio

Serving as the university's focal point, the new building aims to blend in with the historic structures already in place while adding a unique public area to the cityscape. To guarantee the structure's longevity, the design team is developing innovative façade materials to tackle the difficulties caused by Bogotá's strong sunshine at high elevations.

With Bogotá known as a center for sustainable development and Colombia as the second most biodiverse nation in the world, Universidad EAN hopes to embody these ideals through the building's architecture, which incorporates aspects of the nearby cloud forest. In fact, the project will integrate native plant species on its open terraces using biophilic design concepts, bridging the gap between urban and natural environments. Additionally, the scheme seeks to align with Bogotá's commitments as a signatory to the C40 Urban Nature Declaration.

