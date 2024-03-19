Foster + Partners Begins Construction on "The Grid" Office Development in Athens, Greece

Construction is currently in progress on “The Grid,” a new office complex by Foster + Partners. Located in Marousi, an established business hub that boasts connectivity to central Athens, the project spans an entire city block. The project features modern, adaptable workspaces, along with landscaped green areas that integrate with a public park. The scheme hopes to revitalize Marousi and attract new business to the existing area.

+ 2

Modular building components that encircle the site are used in the design to form a central courtyard, intended to serve as the project's social hub. A carefully manicured courtyard connects the property's eastern and western parts, acting as a vivid green spine. Furthermore, a large public park on the east side encourages interaction with the development while providing a calm environment for staff members to relax and socialize. Native olive trees have been carefully preserved or replanted to help create a verdant, shaded oasis in the middle of the city.

The new development places a strong emphasis on accessibility, with entrances easily accessible from each of the four nearby roadways. In-between spaces within the modular components enhance the visual links between the street and the center courtyard, drawing outsiders’ attention. The two major entrance lobbies are positioned strategically to facilitate tourist wayfinding. The design of the building progressively slopes down towards the courtyard, guaranteeing a comfortable and interactive outside space.

The development aims to cater to diverse occupant needs with its blend of flexible workspaces and amenities. Natural light and ventilation reach lower floors through atriums that continue to the basement levels, and skylights along the eastern façade light the basement gym area. In fact, each office floor has an externally planted terrace that connects the building to nature and helps soften its appearance when viewed from the courtyard.

A complex façade system maximizes daylight and views while integrating solar protection, facade lighting, and natural ventilation. Dark grey metallic fins on the façade protect internal rooms from excessive solar exposure, while hidden LED lighting enhances the building's nighttime appearance. Additionally, the habitable roof, which encircles the building and houses double-height office spaces, is a distinctive element of the façade. Every modular component of the development has a green roof equipped with photovoltaic panels, which allow solar energy to be directly converted into electricity to power the building.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has just unveiled the designs for the Xicen Science & Technology Center at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta Region in Shanghai, China. Additionally, the studio has just announced the start of construction on One Beverly Hills in California, restoring and revitalizing 17.5 acres of land in the city center. Finally, Foster + Partners has designed a revised proposal for the Midtown Bus Terminal in New York, hoping to accommodate the projected 2040-2050 commuter growth.