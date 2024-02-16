One Beverly Hills by Foster + Partners Breaks Ground

Foster + Partners has announced the start of construction on One Beverly Hills, revitalizing 17.5 acres of land in the city center. Proposing two residential buildings, a new hotel, a dining, and a retail pavilion, the development is expected to open in 2025. Designed in collaboration with landscape architect RIOS, the project features 10 acres of gardens and open space. The project’s masterplan, designed by Foster + Partners, also integrates existing landmarks like the Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

The restoration and enhancements to these iconic venues aim to pay homage to their legacy while introducing new elements to elevate their functions. The design prioritizes pedestrian and bicycle access, featuring new pathways and lanes connecting to different site parts. Wilshire Boulevard will transform, serving as a green gateway that invites visitors to explore the gardens, boasting over 200 species of California native plants.

With environmental sustainability as a key focus, the project aims to redefine the western gateway of Beverly Hills. It features initiatives such as rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling, ensuring the project achieves 100% water sustainability. With a mix of residential, hospitality, dining, and retail offerings, the development seeks to become a dynamic mixed-use focal point of the city.

We are delighted to see construction work beginning on One Beverly Hills. Our master plan creates a connected green oasis, which blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living and harnesses L.A.’s creative spirit. -- David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The master plan of the project highlights how buildings blend in with the surroundings, with curving shapes and an abundance of flora. The site's appeal is further enhanced by the inclusion of publicly accessible botanical gardens, which offer a variety of areas for enjoyment and relaxation.

