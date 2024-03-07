Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Further developing his collection of photographic series featuring architecture offices from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin is now exploring workspaces in Taiwan. Among the included offices are well-known studios such as Fieldoffice Architects, an office whose output has significant cultural importance as they represent an example of Taiwanese Deconstructivist Architecture, in addition to other offices such as Kris Yao ARTECH, Divooe Zein Architects, and hii architects.
To create this collection, Marc Goodwin collaborated with Italian architect, publisher, teacher, and curator Alessandro Martinelli, who is based in Taipei. He selected the participants with the help of Mr. Chung-Hsiung Wang, the curator of the Taiwan Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018. The series will continue to develop with the creation of scale models for each studio, which will be exhibited alongside the photographs in the Taiwan Pavilion of the Venice Biennale.
Read on to discover snapshots of Taiwanese architecture offices, captured by Marc Goodwin
Kris Yao ARTECH
- In the studio since 2020
- Address: No. 168, Dunhua North Road, Taipei City
- 100 staff members
- Size (sqm): 1,140
- Building's former use: Office, built in 1990
Fieldoffice Architects
- In the studio since 2011
- Address: No. 428, Jianye Road, Yilan City
- 30 staff members
- Size (sqm): 350
- Building's former use: a B&B in the countryside run by a couple from Taipei, built in 2004
Bio-architecture Formosana
- In the studio since 2017
- Address: No. 47, Section 3, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei city
- 75 staff members
- Size (sqm): 465
XRANGE Architects
- In the studio since 2014
- Address: No. 53, Boai Road, Taipei City
- 15 staff members
- Size (sqm): 530
- Building's former use: Office, built in 1979
Wen-Sheng Lee Architects & Planners
- In the studio since 2015
- Address: No. 189, Xinyi Road, Taipei City
- 40 staff members
- Size (sqm): 510
Architerior Architects
- In the studio since 2007
- Address: No. 445, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City
- 12 staff members
- Size (sqm): 135
- Building's former use: Office, built in 1968
CNHW Planning & Design Consultants
- In the studio since 2012
- Address: No.36, Section 1, Changan East Road, Taipei City
- 36 staff members
- Size (sqm): 600
- Building's former use: Commercial, built in 1971
Atelier Or
- Address: No. 162, Jingye 1st Road, Taipei City
- 15 staff members
- Size (sqm): 100
- Building's former use: Office, built in 2010
Divooe Zein Architects
- In the studio since 2010
- Address: No. 9, Alley 11, Lane 113, Section 2, Zhishan Road, Taipei City
- 10 staff members
- Size (sqm): 300
- Building's former use: Residential, built in 2005
CHIEN Architects & Associates
- In the studio since 2008
- Address: No. 137, Section 2, Jianguo North Road, Taipei City
- 19 staff members
- Size (sqm): 740
- Building's former use: Office, built in 1985
BIAS Architects & Associates
- In the studio since 2015
- Address: No. 11, Fuzhi Road, Taipei City
- 10 staff members
- Size (sqm): 120
- Building's former use: Private house, built in 1970
B+P Architects & Planners
- In the studio since 2018
- Address: No.133, Section 2, Huanhe South Road, Taipei City
- 6 staff members
- Size (sqm): 80
- Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1980
dA VISION DESIGN
- In the studio since 2008
- Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei city
- 12 staff members
- Size (sqm): 200
- Building's former use: garment warehouse, built in 1986
hii architects
- In the studio since 2014
- Address: No. 299, Danan Road, Taipei City
- 12 staff members
- Size (sqm): 85
- Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1982
Jay Chiu Architects & Associates / AxB Architecture Studio
- In the studio since 2006
- Address: No. 29, Lane 165, Guangfu North Road, Taipei City
- 15 staff members
- Size (sqm): 180
- Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1970s
Kuo + Huang and Associates / EHS Design Group
- In the studio since 1998
- Address: No. 147, Section 1, Daan Road, Taipei City
- 20-30 staff members
- Size (sqm): 210
- Building's former use: Apartment, built in the 1970s
Motif Planning & Design Consultants
- In the studio since 2016
- Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei City
- 11 staff members
- Size (sqm): 100
- Building's former use: Office, built in 1986
studiolin
- In the studio since 2023
- Address: No. 117, Yanshou Street, Taipei City
- 3 staff members
- Size (sqm): 85
- Building's former use: Private house, built in 1974
Environmental Arts Design
- Address: No. 31, Lane 165, Guangfu North Road, Taipei City
- 15 staff members
- Size (sqm): 100
- Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1970s