Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Further developing his collection of photographic series featuring architecture offices from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin is now exploring workspaces in Taiwan. Among the included offices are well-known studios such as Fieldoffice Architects, an office whose output has significant cultural importance as they represent an example of Taiwanese Deconstructivist Architecture, in addition to other offices such as Kris Yao ARTECH, Divooe Zein Architects, and hii architects.

To create this collection, Marc Goodwin collaborated with Italian architect, publisher, teacher, and curator Alessandro Martinelli, who is based in Taipei. He selected the participants with the help of Mr. Chung-Hsiung Wang, the curator of the Taiwan Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018. The series will continue to develop with the creation of scale models for each studio, which will be exhibited alongside the photographs in the Taiwan Pavilion of the Venice Biennale.

Read on to discover snapshots of Taiwanese architecture offices, captured by Marc Goodwin

In the studio since 2020

Address: No. 168, Dunhua North Road, Taipei City

100 staff members

Size (sqm): 1,140

Building's former use: Office, built in 1990

In the studio since 2011

Address: No. 428, Jianye Road, Yilan City

30 staff members

Size (sqm): 350

Building's former use: a B&B in the countryside run by a couple from Taipei, built in 2004

In the studio since 2017

Address: No. 47, Section 3, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei city

75 staff members

Size (sqm): 465

In the studio since 2014

Address: No. 53, Boai Road, Taipei City

15 staff members

Size (sqm): 530

Building's former use: Office, built in 1979

In the studio since 2015

Address: No. 189, Xinyi Road, Taipei City

40 staff members

Size (sqm): 510

In the studio since 2007

Address: No. 445, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City

12 staff members

Size (sqm): 135

Building's former use: Office, built in 1968

In the studio since 2012

Address: No.36, Section 1, Changan East Road, Taipei City

36 staff members

Size (sqm): 600

Building's former use: Commercial, built in 1971

Address: No. 162, Jingye 1st Road, Taipei City

15 staff members

Size (sqm): 100

Building's former use: Office, built in 2010

In the studio since 2010

Address: No. 9, Alley 11, Lane 113, Section 2, Zhishan Road, Taipei City

10 staff members

Size (sqm): 300

Building's former use: Residential, built in 2005

In the studio since 2008

Address: No. 137, Section 2, Jianguo North Road, Taipei City

19 staff members

Size (sqm): 740

Building's former use: Office, built in 1985

In the studio since 2015

Address: No. 11, Fuzhi Road, Taipei City

10 staff members

Size (sqm): 120

Building's former use: Private house, built in 1970

In the studio since 2018

Address: No.133, Section 2, Huanhe South Road, Taipei City

6 staff members

Size (sqm): 80

Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1980

In the studio since 2008

Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei city

12 staff members

Size (sqm): 200

Building's former use: garment warehouse, built in 1986

In the studio since 2014

Address: No. 299, Danan Road, Taipei City

12 staff members

Size (sqm): 85

Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1982

In the studio since 2006

Address: No. 29, Lane 165, Guangfu North Road, Taipei City

15 staff members

Size (sqm): 180

Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1970s

In the studio since 1998

Address: No. 147, Section 1, Daan Road, Taipei City

20-30 staff members

Size (sqm): 210

Building's former use: Apartment, built in the 1970s

In the studio since 2016

Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei City

11 staff members

Size (sqm): 100

Building's former use: Office, built in 1986

In the studio since 2023

Address: No. 117, Yanshou Street, Taipei City

3 staff members

Size (sqm): 85

Building's former use: Private house, built in 1974