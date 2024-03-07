Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Save
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Further developing his collection of photographic series featuring architecture offices from around the world, Archmospheres photographer Marc Goodwin is now exploring workspaces in Taiwan. Among the included offices are well-known studios such as Fieldoffice Architects, an office whose output has significant cultural importance as they represent an example of Taiwanese Deconstructivist Architecture, in addition to other offices such as Kris Yao ARTECH, Divooe Zein Architects, and hii architects.

To create this collection, Marc Goodwin collaborated with Italian architect, publisher, teacher, and curator Alessandro Martinelli, who is based in Taipei. He selected the participants with the help of Mr. Chung-Hsiung Wang, the curator of the Taiwan Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2018. The series will continue to develop with the creation of scale models for each studio, which will be exhibited alongside the photographs in the Taiwan Pavilion of the Venice Biennale.

Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 61Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 61Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 61Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 5 of 61Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - More Images+ 56

Read on to discover snapshots of Taiwanese architecture offices, captured by Marc Goodwin

Related Article

Japanese Architecture Offices Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin

Kris Yao ARTECH

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 5 of 61
Kris Yao ARTECH. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2020
  • Address: No. 168, Dunhua North Road, Taipei City
  • 100 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 1,140
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 1990

Fieldoffice Architects

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 6 of 61
Fieldoffice Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 10 of 61
Fieldoffice Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2011
  • Address: No. 428, Jianye Road, Yilan City
  • 30 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 350
  • Building's former use: a B&B in the countryside run by a couple from Taipei, built in 2004

Bio-architecture Formosana

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 2 of 61
Bio-architecture Formosana. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 15 of 61
Bio-architecture Formosana. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2017
  • Address: No. 47, Section 3, Zhongshan North Road, Taipei city
  • 75 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 465

XRANGE Architects

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 18 of 61
XRANGE Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 17 of 61
XRANGE Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2014
  • Address: No. 53, Boai Road, Taipei City
  • 15 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 530
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 1979

Wen-Sheng Lee Architects & Planners

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 21 of 61
Wen-Sheng Lee Architects & Planners. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 20 of 61
Wen-Sheng Lee Architects & Planners. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2015
  • Address: No. 189, Xinyi Road, Taipei City
  • 40 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 510

Architerior Architects

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 24 of 61
Architerior Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2007
  • Address: No. 445, Guangfu South Road, Taipei City
  • 12 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 135
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 1968

CNHW Planning & Design Consultants

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 26 of 61
CNHW Planning & Design Consultants. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 27 of 61
CNHW Planning & Design Consultants. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2012
  • Address: No.36, Section 1, Changan East Road, Taipei City
  • 36 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 600
  • Building's former use: Commercial, built in 1971

Atelier Or

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 29 of 61
Atelier Or. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: No. 162, Jingye 1st Road, Taipei City
  • 15 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 100
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 2010

Divooe Zein Architects

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 4 of 61
Divooe Zein Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 31 of 61
Divooe Zein Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2010
  • Address: No. 9, Alley 11, Lane 113, Section 2, Zhishan Road, Taipei City
  • 10 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 300
  • Building's former use: Residential, built in 2005

CHIEN Architects & Associates

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 35 of 61
CHIEN Architects & Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 36 of 61
CHIEN Architects & Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2008
  • Address: No. 137, Section 2, Jianguo North Road, Taipei City
  • 19 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 740
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 1985

BIAS Architects & Associates

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 3 of 61
BIAS Architects & Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 38 of 61
BIAS Architects & Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2015
  • Address: No. 11, Fuzhi Road, Taipei City
  • 10 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 120
  • Building's former use: Private house, built in 1970

B+P Architects & Planners

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 40 of 61
B+P Architects & Planners. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 39 of 61
B+P Architects & Planners. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2018
  • Address: No.133, Section 2, Huanhe South Road, Taipei City
  • 6 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 80
  • Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1980

dA VISION DESIGN

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 42 of 61
dA VISION DESIGN. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 43 of 61
dA VISION DESIGN. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2008
  • Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei city
  • 12 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 200
  • Building's former use: garment warehouse, built in 1986

hii architects

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 45 of 61
hii architects. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 44 of 61
hii architects. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2014
  • Address: No. 299, Danan Road, Taipei City
  • 12 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 85
  • Building's former use: Apartment, built in 1982

Jay Chiu Architects & Associates / AxB Architecture Studio

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 48 of 61
Jay Chiu Architects & Associates / AxB Architecture Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 49 of 61
Jay Chiu Architects & Associates / AxB Architecture Studio. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2006
  • Address: No. 29, Lane 165, Guangfu North Road, Taipei City
  • 15 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 180
  • Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1970s

Kuo + Huang and Associates / EHS Design Group

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 52 of 61
Kuo + Huang and Associates / EHS Design Group. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 1998
  • Address: No. 147, Section 1, Daan Road, Taipei City
  • 20-30 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 210
  • Building's former use: Apartment, built in the 1970s

Motif Planning & Design Consultants

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 54 of 61
Motif Planning & Design Consultants. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2016
  • Address: No. 278, Section 1, Xiyuan Road, Taipei City
  • 11 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 100
  • Building's former use: Office, built in 1986

studiolin

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 57 of 61
studiolin. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • In the studio since 2023
  • Address: No. 117, Yanshou Street, Taipei City
  • 3 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 85
  • Building's former use: Private house, built in 1974

Environmental Arts Design

Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 60 of 61
Environmental Arts Design. Image © Marc Goodwin
Save this picture!
Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin - Image 61 of 61
Environmental Arts Design. Image © Marc Goodwin

  • Address: No. 31, Lane 165, Guangfu North Road, Taipei City
  • 15 staff members
  • Size (sqm): 100
  • Building's former use: Private house, built in the 1970s

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Architecture Offices in Taiwan Through the Lens of Marc Goodwin" 07 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014233/architecture-offices-in-taiwan-through-the-lens-of-marc-goodwin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags