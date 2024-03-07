BIG Designs Armadillo Ballpark for Las Vegas Athletics

BIG and HNTB have just won the competition to design an Athletics ballpark in Las Vegas. Situated along the iconic Las Vegas Strip, the ballpark for the Athletics Major League Baseball team promises to uphold the values of the “Entertainment Capital of the World.” Nestled between Tropicana Avenue and Reno Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard, the ballpark boasts 33,000 seats in an open-air stadium sprawling across nine acres.

Set to be completed in the spring of 2028, the venue will be the last outcome of the long-running partnership between BIG and the Athletics, which dates back to a previous ballpark design that was unveiled in California in 2018. The focal point of the architectural concept for the new ballpark is a distinctive roof, inspired by five interlocking shells that resemble baseball pennants and honor the cherished game. These arched constructions provide players with shade from the sun while also letting in soft natural light from north-facing clerestory windows. The stadium will also include the most extensive cable net glass wall in the world, and its external metal cladding will reflect light in the day and the luminous Last Vegas spectacle at night.

The ballpark will be accessed through an elevated outdoor plaza connecting to the bridges across Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevards. Fans will use this entrance and be directed towards the main concourse, which has a large glass atrium inviting the city's spirit into the center of the arena. Secondary north and south entrances, with their characteristic "bouncing" arches, are intended to improve tourist accessibility and provide a smooth transition with nature. Upon entry, visitors will be welcomed by bright atriums that serve as adaptable display areas for showcasing regional and global artists.

Our design for the new Vegas home for the A’s is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city. Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark - shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light. The resultant architecture is like a spherical armadillo - shaped by the local climate - while opening and inviting the life of The Strip to enter and explore. In the city of spectacle, the A’s ‘armadillo’ is designed for passive shading and natural light - the architectural response to the Nevada climate generating a new kind of vernacular icon in Vegas. –Bjarke Ingels, Founder & Creative Director, BIG

Focused on providing an immersive fan experience, the Athletics Ballpark draws inspiration from iconic ballparks such as Fenway and Wrigley. With divided upper and lower bowls, its tiered layout ensures unrivaled proximity to the action and unhindered views from every seat. The stadium is expected to include the biggest jumbotron in Major League Baseball, spanning 1,670 square meters. The ballpark is designed to be a flexible site for concerts, conferences, and other cultural events. Future plans for the area around the stadium call for constructing a hotel and casino on the premises, which will enhance its standing as a top Las Vegas attraction.

In other recent news from BIG, the studio recently developed the design of the Vltava Philharmonic Hall in Prague. After winning the international competition in 2022, the project aims to connect the riverbank with the venue’s rooftop via a meandering path that expands the public space and invites visitors to engage with the new building. In central Copenhagen, BIG’s Kaktus Residential Towers are nearing completion, linked by a raised public park connecting them. Finally, the studio has just unveiled “Gelephu,” an envisioned master plan that draws from Bhutanese Culture, Gross National Happiness principles, and spiritual heritage.