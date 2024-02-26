Reimagining London's Iconic BT Tower: Heatherwick Studios' Vision for a Hotel Transformation

On February 21st, 2024, American Hotelier MCR Hotels acquired the renowned BT Tower in London. The tower, a Grade II listed marvel, is nestled within London’s Fitzrovia, standing as a testament to the city’s heritage. Initially used as the British Telecommunications Tower and was known as the Post Office Tower, the BT Tower will be repurposed by Heatherwick Studio, with plans underway to breathe new life into this iconic structure.

Upon completion in 1964, the Tower was the tallest structure in London at 177m and was overtaken in 1980 by the NatWest Tower. Situated south of Regent’s Park, the tower’s unique form was to hold microwave aerials, carrying telecommunications traffic between London and the rest of the UK. Additionally, at the time, the scheme included viewing galleries, a souvenir shop, and the UK’s first rotating restaurant on the 34th floor.

Owner and operator of the TWA Hotel and the Highline Hotel, MCR is a hospitality company that owns many of New York’s most renowned hotels. Initially designed by Eero Saarinen, the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York is a very similar example, with Beyer Blinder Belle Architects leading the restoration and revitalization of the hotel.

My team and I are thrilled to partner with MCR to reimagine the BT Tower. This is an extraordinary building and an amazing opportunity to bring it back to life. We’re excited at the prospect of working with Fitzrovia’s residents and with many thousands of Londoners, to repurpose this important piece of the city’s living heritage. – Thomas Heatherwick, Founder and Design Direction, Heatherwick Studio.

As the transition unfolds, BT Group will gradually vacate the premises, which may take up to several years. Throughout this extended timeline, Heatherwick Studios will have the chance to explore design possibilities and community engagement initiatives comprehensively. Eager to unlock the landmark’s potential, the team hopes to balance innovation and preservation.

In similar news, Heatherwick Studio has unveiled a new district in the heart of Tokyo named Azabudai Hills. In fact, the scheme is the culmination of a thirty-year revitalization initiative featuring various mixed-use activities. Additionally, the studio revealed the design of a new shopping district in the historic city of Xi’an in Shaanxi, China. The proposal aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage of ceramic-making and, through this, to create a sensory experience for visitors in opposition to the restricted act of online shopping. Finally, Heatherwick Studio is renowned for its adaptive reuse of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA). The museum is housed in 9,500 sqm of custom-designed space, spread over nine floors, carved out of the monumental structure of the historic Grain Silo Complex.