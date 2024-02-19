Urban Mobility in the United States: How Ridesharing Services Impact American Cities

Save this picture! Ohio Center Parking Garage / Schooley Caldwell. Image © Brad Feinknopf/Feinknopf Photography

Urban mobility in the United States has seen a radical transformation with the introduction of ridesharing services in the late 2000s. The widespread adoption of services such as Uber and Lyft has altered the way citizens move around cities, offering convenience, flexibility, and accessibility like never before. The innovative business model that excels at designing for individual users failed to foresee larger implications at the scale of the city - congestion, public transit systems, and car ownership. While European countries such as Brussels have pledged to encourage public transportation to curb traffic congestion issues, American cities hunt for solutions of their own.

Rideshare platforms, such as Uber and Lyft, have gained widespread popularity across much of the world, especially in the United States where it was first launched. These services connect passengers and drivers via mobile applications, enabling on-demand transportation services and reducing the necessity for car ownership in a nation where car dependency strongly prevails.

While these services have improved connectivity across cities, they are recently being increasingly criticized for causing urban congestion in cities like New York City, and negatively impacting the public transport sector. Ridesharing has altered urban mobility in the United States, introducing a variety of impacts, both advantageous to challenging:

Green Mobility

The transportation sector is the largest source of pollution in the country, with passenger cars being responsible for 58% of those emissions. Ridesharing services help mitigate the environmental impact of transportation by offering Americans an alternative to car ownership while still providing the convenience of on-demand transportation.

While initially hailed as a more eco-friendly option compared to traditional taxis and private vehicles, ridesharing has also been implicated in contributing to emissions. However, there are initiatives underway to address these concerns. Lyft has introduced a "Green Mode" in select cities like Seattle and Portland, allowing riders to request clean cars and incentivizing environmentally-conscious driving practices among drivers. Additionally, Uber and Lyft have committed to electrifying more of their fleets in the coming years.

Despite their potential to improve air quality, ridesharing services have also been associated with increased congestion and other traffic-related challenges. While ridesharing may offer a cleaner alternative to personal vehicles, the additional driving to pick up and drop off passengers can exacerbate congestion and overall environmental costs.

Urban Congestion

A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that traffic congestion has risen by 0.9% and jam durations have increased by 4.5% since the introduction of ridesharing services in the United States. As a result, New York has allocated a congestion pricing policy to the city’s troubled subway system. Cities like Boston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Orlando, as well as many private developers, are experimenting with dedicating curb space for passenger pick-up and drop-off zones in hopes of reducing this impact on other road users.

While rideshare vehicles play a role in congestion, it is important to note that private and commercial vehicles, taxis, and limos still account for the majority of traffic congestion in urban centers. This underscores the complex interplay between ridesharing services, public transit, and urban congestion management strategies.

Car Ownership

The impact of Companies such as Uber and Lyft on personal vehicle ownership varies across different types of cities in the United States. While some urban areas experienced a slight decline of just 1% in personal vehicle ownership following the introduction of ridesharing services, this decrease was not consistent across all regions. Uber and Lyft had minimal impact on the number of personal vehicles on the roads. Instead, the services became another option as a form of transit or replaced public transportation.

Interestingly, in car-dependent and slow-growth cities, these services led to an increase in car ownership. Additionally, they tended to displace transit ridership more significantly in cities characterized by higher income levels and fewer children. The influence of Uber and Lyft on transportation habits is therefore nuanced and depends on the specific socioeconomic and demographic characteristics of each city.

Public Transportation

Ride-hailing services have significantly reshaped transportation habits, raising concerns about their impact on sustainability and public transit systems. Easy access to ridesharing has been found to dissuade commuters from opting for greener alternatives such as walking or using public transportation. Survey data from various U.S. cities indicates that around half of rideshare trips would have otherwise been made by walking, cycling, or using public transit, or may not have occurred at all. This shift in transportation preferences has led to a decline in public transit ridership, with an 8.9% decrease reported.

While some argue that ridesharing services undermine the viability of transportation systems like buses and subways, Uber maintains that it enhances access to mass transit by collaborating with transportation authorities to offer discounted travel to transit hubs. Ridesharing services are also argued to better connect commuters to public transportation from their origin and to their destination. Cities like New York City have noticed that subway disruptions have led to a notable increase in the use of ride-hailing and taxi services, rather than bike-sharing, highlighting the complex relationship between ride-hailing, public transit, and green mobility.

Parking Space

American cities with populations exceeding one million have witnessed an average of 22% of land within the city center being allocated for parking purposes. This extensive dedication of urban space to parking lots can adversely affect the overall urban landscape, weakening walkability and overall desirability of the city. Rather than fostering vibrant, pedestrian-friendly environments, American cities often prioritize the provision of street space for private vehicle storage.

Ridesharing services allow an opportunity to reduce the area allocated for parking or repurpose surface parking lots and parking garages for more productive and community-enhancing uses. Parking spaces can then be utilized for initiatives such as the development of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, dedicated transit lanes, parklets, or the integration of street trees, all of which promote multimodal travel.

As ride-sharing apps continue to reshape urban transportation patterns, architects and urban designers play a crucial role in combating the implications they induce. Adopting a holistic approach that integrates multi-modal transportation, smart technology, pedestrian-friendly design, zoning policies, and shared mobility initiatives creates cities that effectively address the challenges posed by ride-sharing services. Through collaborative efforts between urban planners, policymakers, and design professionals, sustainable and congestion-free urban environments and eco-friendly urban mobility can soon be realized.