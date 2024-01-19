Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
For the Fall/Winter Prada 2024 menswear show, AMO has designed a space that draws inspiration from two contrasting elements of modern life: office interiors and the natural landscape. Transforming yet again the space of the Deposito Hall at Foundation Prada in Milano, the designers have chosen to create a contrasting image of seemingly opposite elements: rows of office chairs illuminated by the white glow of LED lights, standing over a pastoral landscape with meandering creaks and ample foliage. The design aims to highlight this separation between natural instincts and the typical environment of modern life.

AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada's 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show

AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 2 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada

The space reflects Parada’s F/W menswear collection, which explores similar themes of emotional instincts attached to the cycles of nature, expressing the connection and desire to reconnect with the outside world. In the Deposito, the landscape is separated by a transparent floor, appearing as if projected, “an analog projection among the many digital images that saturate one’s life today.”

AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 3 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada
AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 4 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada

The workplace, represented by the office interior, has become the “natural habitat of the contemporary individual”. Here it is contrasted with the desired image of romantic scenery, creating a blend of reality and abstraction. During the show, models navigated the sinuous arrangement of office chairs, while the spectators stood suspended underneath the office lights and above the glass-covered natural landscape unfolding beneath them.

The changing of seasons enables human being to continue to look at the world with fresh eyes... the 'rite of spring' has inspired generations of musicians to reinvent themselves and the seasons have been the most consistent theme in all schools of painting... fashion aspires to the same effect of renewal. - AMO

AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 5 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada
AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 6 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada

The set design continues the long-standing collaboration between OMA/AMO and Prada, which dates back to 2004. Throughout the years, the designers have transformed the space at the Deposito Hall at Foundation Prada, reimagining it with movable ceilings, sci-fi-inspired scenography, or dripping liquid partitions separating the models from the audience. This partnership further demonstrates how architecture and fashion share an intriguing relationship, influencing each other’s aesthetics and concepts.

AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 7 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada
AMO Designs a Juxtaposed Office and Natural Landscape for Prada’s 2024 Fall/Winter Menswear Show - Image 10 of 11
© Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada

