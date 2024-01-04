Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023

As we step into the new year, we take a moment to reflect on the lasting impact of celebrated architects, designers, and curators who passed away in 2023. This past year witnessed the departure of influential figures who, through their talent and dedication, left an indelible mark on the built environment. Some embarked on their careers with bold gestures that reshaped architectural paradigms, while others worked quietly, placing a profound focus on the human experience or the invisible figures of out profession.

This reflective pause allows us to acknowledge the enduring legacy of personalities such as India's first Pritzker Prize Laureate, Balkrishna Doshi, the tireless women’s rights advocate Beverly Willis, the first curator of the Venice Architecture Biennale, Paolo Portoghesi, writer, critic and curator Jean-Louis Cohen, and many more.

Balkrishna Doshi. Image © Vastushilpa Foundation

Read on to explore the work and enduring influence of celebrated architects who have passed away during the past year.

Balkrishna Doshi (1927- 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 6 of 49
Balkrishna Doshi. Image © Vastushilpa Foundation

Panoramic view of 432 Park Avenue Condominiums, designed by Viñoly, in New York City, United States. Image via Shutterstock - Sergii Figurny

It seems I should take an oath and remember it for my lifetime: to provide the lowest class with the proper dwelling. - Balkrishna Doshi

The first Indian architect to become a Pritzker Prize Laureate, Balkrishna Doshi is celebrated worldwide as a pioneer of Indian modernism, driving functionality from a joyful and humanistic approach to building, and inspiring generations of young practitioners with words of wisdom reflecting the timelessness of his structures. His professional career began as a mentee of Le Corbusier, followed by a collaboration with Louis Kahn, whom Doshi invited to design the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. These international collaborations strengthened India’s emerging status as a laboratory of Modernism. But Doshi’s influence went beyond this. As an educator and visionary, he understood architecture as a celebration of life, integrating the hopes and needs of Indians from all classes with a deep respect for history and traditions, and imagination for building opportunities for enjoyable moments, he paved the way for the evolution of contemporary Indian architecture.

Rafael Viñoly (1944 - 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 12 of 49
Panoramic view of 432 Park Avenue Condominiums, designed by Viñoly, in New York City, United States. Image via Shutterstock - Sergii Figurny

A. Eugene (Gene) Kohn, FAIA RIBA JIA, 1930 – 2023. Image © Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Architecture is not simply an artistic endeavor, or a mere technical or organizational challenge, it is a social practice with a significant impact on the collective environment far beyond the effects of its initial visualization. It is this responsibility towards the environment that defines the profession's scope of competence. - Rafael Viñoly

Uruguayan-born and New York-based architect Rafael Viñoly Beceiro was known for his bold designs which often became recognizable landmarks in their cities’ skyline. From the unusually shaped and controversial 20 Fenchurch Tower in London to the Tokyo International Forum, the new Carrasco Airport in Montevideo or the super-thin 432 Park Avenue in New York City, Viñoly’s works address a wide range of scales, uses, and themes, leaving behind a legacy of over 600 structures around the world.

Eugene Kohn (1930-2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 14 of 49
A. Eugene (Gene) Kohn, FAIA RIBA JIA, 1930 – 2023. Image © Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF)

Bill Hellmuth. Image Courtesy of HOK

It’s kind of ludicrous to say commercial architecture in itself is not worth our best efforts, because what, in fact, influences the life of the average person in our urban areas more than commercial architecture? Cities are made up of commercial buildings. Designing quality architecture for commercial buildings is the contribution we intend to make. - Eugene Kohn

Eugene Kohn co-founded Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) in 1976, along with partners William Pedersen and Sheldon Fox, helping to shape it into one of the most impactful architectural practices worldwide. He gained recognition for his ability to foster agreement between designers and developers, developing innovative solutions at the interplay of architecture and commerce. As an educator, he shared his knowledge through teaching roles at Harvard, Columbia, and his alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

Bill Hellmuth (1953 – 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 19 of 49
Bill Hellmuth. Image Courtesy of HOK

Paolo Portoghesi. Image © La Biennale

If you look at just carbon emissions, what we do for a living—building buildings, running buildings, all that— is 50 percent of all the carbon emissions in the United States. […] Well that’s both sort of dreadful and wonderful at the same time. […] The opportunity is, because it’s so concentrated, a relatively smaller group of people can do something about it. - Bill Hellmuth

William (Bill) Hellmuth became president and CEO of the internationally recognized architecture office HOK, a tenure during which he helped shape the office’s profile, combining innovation and influence. For his colleagues, Hellmuth was known as a hands-on leader, contributing to notable projects globally while remaining eagerly engaged with his team. An advocate for sustainable design, he led HOK's efforts in green-certified projects and fostered pro-bono initiatives. Beyond architecture, Hellmuth prioritized mentorship, career advancement, and charitable contributions, rounding up a career that will be remembered for his optimism and dedication to improving people’s lives.

Paolo Portoghesi (1931 - 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 24 of 49
Paolo Portoghesi. Image © La Biennale

Jean-Louis Cohen. Image © Ekaterina Izmestieva

My design philosophy is nature. Understanding the forms of nature. The shape that we give to the material of architecture completely summarizes its functionality, aesthetics and its symbolic message. However these forms of nature cannot be imitated, they must be understood. - Paolo Portoghesi

Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi was the first director of the Venice Architecture Biennale. In 1980, Portoghesi curated "The Presence of the Past," the first International Architecture Exhibition, featuring renowned architects like Frank Gehry and Rem Koolhaas. He later served as President of the Biennale until 1992. Notable architectural works include the Papanice House (1968), the Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center in Rome (1984-1995), the Renaissance district in Parco Talenti (2001), and the Strasbourg Mosque (2012). An esteemed academic, he taught the history of criticism and served as dean at Milan Polytechnic.

Jean-Louis Cohen (1949 – 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 30 of 49
Jean-Louis Cohen. Image © Ekaterina Izmestieva

Raymond Moriyama. Image © Moriyama Teshima Architects under 'fair use'

I have never met someone so focused, so productive, so relentless in his search for architecture, publishing more than fifty books and curating so many key exhibitions. – Beatriz Colomina on Jean-Louis Cohen

Architect, critic, and curator Jean-Louis Cohen, aged 74, passed away on August 7. As the Sheldon H. Solow Chair of Architectural History at NYU since 1994, Cohen curated prestigious exhibitions worldwide. His extensive literary contributions include books such as "Building a New New World" (2020) and "Le Corbusier: An Atlas of Modern Landscapes" (2013). Cohen also led the development of the Cité de l'Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris, which opened in 2007, and curated influential exhibitions like "The Lost Vanguard" (2007) and the French Pavilion at the 2014 Venice Biennale.

Raymond Moriyama (1929 – 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 34 of 49
Raymond Moriyama. Image © Moriyama Teshima Architects under 'fair use'

Heinz-Galinski School Berlin, Germany, 1995. Image © Michael Krüger

Architecture has to be humane, and its intent the pursuit of true ideals, of true democracy, of equality, and of inclusion of all people. - Raymond Moriyama

Canadian architect Raymond Moriyama, co-founder of Moriyama Teshima Architects is the designer behind some of Canada’s most influential buildings. Renowned for structures such as the Canadian War Museum, Ontario Science Center, and the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, Moriyama focused on creating humane buildings reflecting ideals of democracy, equality, and inclusivity.

Zvi Hecker (1931 – 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 42 of 49
Heinz-Galinski School Berlin, Germany, 1995. Image © Michael Krüger

Beverly Willis, architect, wearing a hard hat at a construction site.. Image © Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

I am an artist, after all. You know, real art and real architecture cannot be totally legal; very often, both are in direct conflict with legality. - Zvi Hecker

Polish-Israeli architect Zvi Hecker has become recognized for his geometric, modular, and yet asymmetric designs, often drawing inspiration from the patterns of sunflower seeds. His notable works include the Spiral Apartment House in Ramat Gan (1981–1989), Heinz-Galinski-Schule in Berlin (1992–1995), and a crystal-like Synagogue in the Negev Desert (1969). Hecker's impactful career spanned architecture, painting, illustration, and furniture design.

Beverly Willis (1928 - 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 44 of 49
Beverly Willis, architect, wearing a hard hat at a construction site.. Image © Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington

Courtesy of "Contemporary DNA" by Andrea Branzi

I think it’s important to try to break out of that bubble. Architects should be reaching out in every way possible to the general public. Because right now the profession basically talks to themselves. - Beverly Willis

American architect and gender equality advocate Beverly Willis has dedicated her career to breaking gender barriers in architecture and creating space for women in a traditionally male-dominated profession. The question “Can you name five female architects?” became a sort of motto for her endeavors, as she noticed that most had difficulties naming even a couple. To address this, created a Foundation to promote and recognize female practitioners. She also led a successful studio in San Francisco, completing over 800 projects nationwide. Across programs and scales, her designs promoted a humanistic concern for the occupant and favored the adaptive reuse of historical structures.

Andrea Branzi (1938 – 2023)

Paying Tribute to the Influential Architects We Have Lost in 2023 - Image 49 of 49
Courtesy of "Contemporary DNA" by Andrea Branzi

He is a giant of radical thought on human spaces, a sophisticated historian of Italian design, a visionary artist capable of ironically inhabiting other universes and parallel worlds. – Stefano Boeri

Italian designer and architect Andrea Branzi, co-founded Archizoon Associati, leaving an indelible mark on contemporary design. His iconic Superonda Sofa showcased his commitment to reimagining ergonomic relationships with objects. The No-Stop-City project challenged traditional urban design, envisioning the city as an ever-expanding grid. As a design philosopher, Branzi fused industrial design with natural elements, explored various mediums, and showcased his versatility in exhibitions such as "Architecture Belongs to the Theater."

