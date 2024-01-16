Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species

Save this picture! CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura. © Ruy Teixeira

A 2020 Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden study revealed that over 46,000 native species have been cataloged in Brazilian territory. Nearly half of them are endemic, meaning they occur exclusively in Brazil and nowhere else in the world in a natural way. This staggering number reflects the diversity of the flora found in the country.

+ 14

However, despite this rich natural environment, landscaping projects developed in Brazil were influenced by exotic species for a long time. This practice was mainly related to the influence of colonizing countries on Brazilian culture. It was not until around 1940, with Roberto Burle Marx, one of the leading landscape architects of the 20th century, that the incorporation of Brazilian native plants into national projects began to be properly embraced.

Since then, gardens composed of native species have become increasingly prevalent in Brazilian projects, framing and enhancing the country's architecture. Beyond the evident aesthetic appeal, native species benefit the environment, the garden, and its users. Among these, it is possible to highlight the preservation of biodiversity, considering the relationship of native plants with local wildlife and insects, which includes attracting pollinators, contributing to ecosystem health, and adapting to local conditions, resulting in the need for less water, fertilizers, and overall maintenance compared to exotic species. Additionally, native plants often promote increased microbial activity in the soil, enhancing soil health through their typically deep root systems that improve soil structure and prevent erosion.

Explore the following collection of Brazilian house projects that integrate native species like guaimbês, pacovás, marantas, and helicônias into their landscaping.