World
  ArchDaily
  Articles
  3. Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

A 2020 Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden study revealed that over 46,000 native species have been cataloged in Brazilian territory. Nearly half of them are endemic, meaning they occur exclusively in Brazil and nowhere else in the world in a natural way. This staggering number reflects the diversity of the flora found in the country.

However, despite this rich natural environment, landscaping projects developed in Brazil were influenced by exotic species for a long time. This practice was mainly related to the influence of colonizing countries on Brazilian culture. It was not until around 1940, with Roberto Burle Marx, one of the leading landscape architects of the 20th century, that the incorporation of Brazilian native plants into national projects began to be properly embraced.

Since then, gardens composed of native species have become increasingly prevalent in Brazilian projects, framing and enhancing the country's architecture. Beyond the evident aesthetic appeal, native species benefit the environment, the garden, and its users. Among these, it is possible to highlight the preservation of biodiversity, considering the relationship of native plants with local wildlife and insects, which includes attracting pollinators, contributing to ecosystem health, and adapting to local conditions, resulting in the need for less water, fertilizers, and overall maintenance compared to exotic species. Additionally, native plants often promote increased microbial activity in the soil, enhancing soil health through their typically deep root systems that improve soil structure and prevent erosion.

Explore the following collection of Brazilian house projects that integrate native species like guaimbês, pacovás, marantas, and helicônias into their landscaping.

Asa House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 3 of 19
Asa House / Bernardes Arquitetura. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 19 of 19
A.B.V. House / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados. © Maíra Acayaba

TG Ilhabela House / Hanazaki Paisagismo

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 16 of 19
TG Ilhabela House / Hanazaki Paisagismo. © Demian Golovaty

Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 7 of 19
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem. © Ana Mello

Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 4 of 19
Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura. © Favaro Jr

Serra House / Marcelo Couto Arquitetura + Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 11 of 19
Serra House / Marcelo Couto Arquitetura + Rodrigo Oliveira Paisagismo. © Maíra Acayaba

CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 18 of 19
CM House / Bernardes Arquitetura. © Ruy Teixeira

Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 5 of 19
Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura. © André Nazareth

CCB Paineiras / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 8 of 19
CCB Paineiras / Gálvez & Márton Arquitetura. © Paula Monroy

RT Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species - Image 15 of 19
RT Residence / Jacobsen Arquitetura. © Pedro Kok

Camilla Ghisleni
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Brazilian Homes: 10 Landscaping Projects with Native Plant Species" [Casas brasileiras: 10 projetos de paisagismo com espécies nativas ] 16 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1011721/brazilian-homes-10-landscaping-projects-with-native-plant-species> ISSN 0719-8884

