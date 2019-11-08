TG Ilhabela House / Alex Hanazaki Paisagismo

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The lot lies on a hillside of a beach in Ilhabela, an island on the north shore of the state of São Paulo. This island is well known for the environmental engagement of its dwellers who fight for the preservation of the Atlantic Forest while maintain a unique and laid-back atmosphere

The steep terrain, the view to the ocean and existing building were the starting point for the project. The idea was to recreate a jungle around the house, so the building could be totally inserted in the surroundings, the most harmonious way possible

As it is usual of our projects, the pathways are very important. They are supposed to be revealing and surprising. And as the vegetation is in constant change, there is always surprise and new discoveries

The access to the terrain was a logistical challenge, since it limited the size of the trees to be transplanted into the site. The size of trees was very important to ensure the necessary shade of the lower vegetation. It is a tropical landscaping, which exempts maintenance pruning, nonetheless, this vegetation is very exuberant, it grows a lot and therefore it demands some special and attentive care. The objective is let plants develop without losing the original project design

Another highlight is a pool amongst the greenery overlooking the sea and a table under a tree

All these factors contribute to make this garden a true work of art and an unique experience.