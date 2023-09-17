Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

+ 27

Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone

Architecture: CR2 Arquitetura

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The landscaping project was conceived through a landscape creation methodology that combines the use of potential landscape tropical native plants with species native to the Atlantic Forest biome. In this way, the objective is to create a striking and robust scenic environment that integrates the house with the biome it is located in and implements real environmental and microclimatic improvements to the area.

In addition to the botanical context, this project also includes the use of visual, architectural, and functional elements in landscaping, making the space even more present and inspiring in the daily lives of those who live there.

Surrounding the building, the garden is composed of very tropical botanical compositions, which generally have a lot of biomass, as well as a diversity of textures and flower colors. The vegetation layers occur under the canopy of tree specimens that mark visual axes and condition the lighting under their canopies, where herbaceous and shrubby plants harmonize and complement each other in a landscape sense.

Right at the entrance, coexisting with the garden, one can observe a structure covered in graphic tiles, proposing a reference that repeats in other parts of the project, imparting a unified artistic reference. In the recreational area, the pool has been incorporated into a deck that also shapes the sitting area.

On the upper floor, taking full advantage of sunlight, the intention was to create an edible garden where, organized in a landscape manner, species of oil-producing, medicinal, aromatic, and edible plants are present.