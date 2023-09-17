Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenJacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenJacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopJacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, CourtyardJacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Landscape Design: Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone
  • Architecture: CR2 Arquitetura
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. The landscaping project was conceived through a landscape creation methodology that combines the use of potential landscape tropical native plants with species native to the Atlantic Forest biome. In this way, the objective is to create a striking and robust scenic environment that integrates the house with the biome it is located in and implements real environmental and microclimatic improvements to the area.

© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Ana Mello

In addition to the botanical context, this project also includes the use of visual, architectural, and functional elements in landscaping, making the space even more present and inspiring in the daily lives of those who live there.

© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Ana Mello

Surrounding the building, the garden is composed of very tropical botanical compositions, which generally have a lot of biomass, as well as a diversity of textures and flower colors. The vegetation layers occur under the canopy of tree specimens that mark visual axes and condition the lighting under their canopies, where herbaceous and shrubby plants harmonize and complement each other in a landscape sense.

© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Interior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ana Mello

Right at the entrance, coexisting with the garden, one can observe a structure covered in graphic tiles, proposing a reference that repeats in other parts of the project, imparting a unified artistic reference. In the recreational area, the pool has been incorporated into a deck that also shapes the sitting area.

© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Ana Mello

On the upper floor, taking full advantage of sunlight, the intention was to create an edible garden where, organized in a landscape manner, species of oil-producing, medicinal, aromatic, and edible plants are present.

© Ana Mello
Jacupiranga Garden / Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem - Interior Photography, Garden
© Ana Mello

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jardim Paulistano, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

About this office
Gabriella Ornaghi e Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
Office

