Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

© André Nazareth© André Nazareth© André Nazareth© André Nazareth+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Petrópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Nazareth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: BTicino, Alice Cerâmica, Altena, ArqLed, Deca, La Fonte, Lumini, Maneco Quindere, Marmoraria Santa Cruz da Serra, MecaLux, Mekal, Metalbagno, Punto, SD Marcenaria
  • Engineering: Klinger
  • Architects In Charge:Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
  • Structural Project:Leonito Cepelowicz
  • Automation System:EVOLUSOM
  • City:Petrópolis
  • Country:Brazil
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Text description provided by the architects. The location of the land within a privileged landscape was the determining factor for the implementation of this project. The construction concept was to land over plateaus and develop over axes of paths which were determined by the project’s program. Divided into specific areas, the architecture scheme consisted of open and plentiful spaces, oriented to the amplest view. Characterized by spacious galleries, the main central axes are bathed with natural light and receives ventilation through the pivoting doors.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Three blocks define this project’s use, depending on each one’s location.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

The social and private sector lies under a flat roof plane, allowing for daylight to come through. Fresh air fills the indoor areas, evidenced by the internal gardens proper of each segment. Sliding, pivoting panels, and folding doors are catalysts for cross ventilation. Covered balconies with wooden slats extend the continuity from indoor to outdoor, creating shading zones within lit spaces.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

Standing independently is the leisure sector, with its distinct lighting aesthetics pronounced by the rectilinear marking of the ceilings.

Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Sections
Sections

Near the native stone constructed pool, rests an open-aired block, where glass-covered pergolas with buriti straw give shadow to a long concrete countertop.

Natural materials give voice to a unique language. They aid in composing the façade of extensive wooden panels in geometric forms, seeking to explore the materiality within a singular drawing component.

© André Nazareth
© André Nazareth

About this office
Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura" [Casa Horizonte Infinito / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura] 11 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969780/endless-horizon-house-siqueira-plus-azul-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

