We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura

Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura

Save this project
Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura

© Favaro Jr© Favaro Jr© Favaro Jr© Favaro Jr+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Sala 03 Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  630
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Favaro Jr
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  De Rosso, Docol, Portal Aluminium Prime, Portinari
  • Lead Architect : Joao Osório e Caue Baldi
  • Architects : Catarina Roland, Marcelo Moretti, Gabriel Curci, Jaqueline Miranda
  • Construction Monitoring : Pedro Antunes
  • Landscape Design : Luciana M F e Souza Toledo
  • Structural Calculations : Helton Calado
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the state of Sao Paulo’s countryside, the project was developed for a couple and their young daughter, who relocated from the capital seeking to enjoy a greater quality of life and host family and friends on the weekends and holidays.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Built on a lot measuring just above 2.000,00m², “Casa das Arvores” or “House of Trees” was given its name due to the lot’s initial condition. The main challenge was to find a common logic between the landscape and the clients’ requests while optimizing the use of the lot and eliminating the least possible number of trees.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

The home’s L-shape orients the entertainment and hosting space towards the center of the lot and the private space towards the lot’s side garden, creating privacy between the inward day-to-day living and the outward hosting spaces. With the formerly placed parallel to the street and the latter perpendicular to the street, the entertainment and pool area - which receives sunlight throughout the day - becomes a nucleus within the home. 

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

The idea to position the interior of the space alongside two main axes, maximizing the potential of the outside space, allowed for a more coefficient utilization of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Upon entering the home, there is a living and dining room to one side and a gourmet area to the other. Designed to meet the family’s hosting and day-to-day living needs, the spaces can be completely integrated or separated by a glass division, allowing for more privacy when needed.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

Inspired by Le Corbusier’s architectural promenade concept, a set of five suites is distributed alongside a glass corridor that is perpendicular to the street. This placement adds value to the bedrooms’ access point and frames the exterior, enabling an interplay of light and shadow within the passageway.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

With the intention of emulating the home to the landscape, earth tones were used for the facades. The solid brick joined with a darker tone, along with metal beams which were painted brown, combine the rustic and sophisticated, generating a facade that is both unique and delicate.

Save this picture!
© Favaro Jr
© Favaro Jr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sala 03 Arquitetura
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Tree House / Sala 03 Arquitetura" [Casa das Árvores / Sala 03 Arquitetura] 14 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981794/tree-house-sala-03-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream