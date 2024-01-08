The Paradox of Symmetry and Grace in the Repetition of Architectural Elements

Save this picture! Photographic project "Alta Densidad". Photo © Jorge Taboada

The flow of architectural values throughout the centuries demonstrates the prevalence of some parameters over others in each historical period. In terms of composition, one of the most fundamental considerations revolves around issues of symmetry and balance. Indeed, a design does not necessarily have to be symmetrical to convey the notion of compositional balance. Its elements do not have to be repeated side by side for the whole to convey a sense of completeness, stability, and... paradoxically, symmetry. Many contemporary projects achieve a balanced compositional whole without repeating their elements side by side.

+ 13

However, symmetry, specifically represented by repetition in this case, continues to provide a visually pleasing sensation and, at times, even a dynamic one. Once again, paradoxically. Part of this dynamic created through repetition is related to the observer's movement. As one moves through space, angles, positions, and perspectives change, so repeated elements "move" along with the person looking. Walking alongside a railing may be the most commonplace example of this effect.

In the case of volumetric repetition, the sense of dynamism is accentuated depending on the shapes and light. A sequence of pitched roofs is perceived in terms of movement, unlike a long horizontal line, such as the 3 in 1 Housing or the Villa Verde Housing. Additionally, the indentations, coupled with the path of the sun and the projection of shadows throughout the day, transform what would be monotonous into something stimulating. Volumes with varying heights and depths can create multiple effects and graphic or even labyrinthine views. In the case of the residential complex SONATA, the apparent volumes and staircases bring movement to what one might imagine as the monotony of repeated houses while evoking the impossible perspectives of M. C. Escher.

The set of repeated elements creates a visual texture, which, in architectural photography, is explored repeatedly, with very intriguing results, which border on distrust between montage and reality. Artists like Martín Volman, Pollo Lavín, and Jorge Taboada use repetition to craft striking compositional textures. Through their work, they implicitly question the relentless nature of construction and consumerism, reminiscent of the approach in Andreas Gursky's photography, particularly in his "99 Cent" series.

In architectural and design terms, repetition seems closely tied to scale: tall buildings, social housing, and factories. Due to time constraints, budget limitations, and construction systems, repeating elements makes sense. In larger-scale programs, the repetition of elements "facilitates" some functions without necessarily being a lack of design richness, as demonstrated by Shiv Nadar School and Mallcom Factory. Regarding construction systems, Retrofit Brigadeiro unifies and updates the facade of a tall building while simultaneously addressing essential demands presented by the situation.

On the flip side, contemporary perspectives are not particularly favorable towards repetition, frequently associating it with issues such as objectification, standardization, and a loss of identity. Moreover, on an urban scale, a uniform city fails to provide landmarks for pedestrians' orientation, and perception becomes null without stimuli capturing their attention - although aerial views may still evoke the pleasant sensation of visual texture created by repetitive facades. The challenges associated with repetition are valid considerations, and an architectural design challenge is how to harness visual texture and three-dimensional graphic patterns without turning the building into a mere tower, indistinguishable from the many around it. The residential building by Penda is an answer to this very question.

Despite its drawbacks, repetition can be associated with referencing other periods, projects, or architects, and some utilize it as a design strategy. The most significant example is Aldo Rossi. In the first half of his career, he employed almost obsessively the same elements in various projects. His goal was to arrive at a "common denominator" that highlighted the enduring nature of secular forms in architecture. This approach may seem outdated nowadays, but the fact is that it is possible to map the small occurrences that refer to (and repeat) their precedence, such as the Milanese ballatoi repeated in the SFJ6 Building in Spain.

It is true that starting from the specific perspectives and views of Rossi's projects, the allusions and correspondences seem countless. The Royal Collections Museum makes use of the corridor made up of vertical elements – in the form of porticoes or pillars – that function as an architectural repertoire and certainly have an impact on the visitor. Still without referencing Rossi, the project for social housing in Abragão maintains the rectilinear language, somewhat modular and sober, so characteristic of the Italian projects around 1970.

While repetition is viewed as a pattern, correspondences are almost random, emphasizing the formal aspect without any connection to historical examples. In the case of the HELLO gas station, the vaulted roof is inspired by Chinese rice fields, although, for Brazilians, it may evoke (largely due to the program) the design of the Disbrave dealership by the master João Filgueiras Lima, also known as Lelé.

In common understanding, repetition means something that occurs again and again, a duplication, a form of symmetry. The emphasis is often on the monotonous, uniform, and homogeneous aspects. What is not often emphasized is that repetition also pertains to patterns (more or less complex), fractals, and forms that create new forms. Perhaps it is not a matter of paradox but rather a question of perspective.