  HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gas Station
Dongying, China
  • Architects: SITUATE Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du

HELLO Gas Pavilion-Another Look for Gas Station. HELLO gas pavilion, a brand-new gas station built by HELLO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, locates in Dongying, the prominent petroleum industry hub in China. Since Dongying is the birthplace of the “HELLO” brand, the client desires a flagship look that distinguishes it from its standard image.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du

Evolution of Gas Station. A century ago, gas stations existed as loose pumps on the street side for fueling up. With the boosting of multi-services for the customers, drive-in gas stations covered by big canopies sprang up with full varieties in architectural forms. Later with the development of chain retailing, most gas stations were standardized into prefabricated space frame structures, leading to “an architectural uniform” of gas stations. In this project, we try to explore another look for gas stations other than those homogeneous ones.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Image 25 of 33
Diagram
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du

Stripe Texture & Continuous Barrel Vault. HELLO is sited in a paddy field north of the main road. Due to the high salinity and alkali of the soil in Dongyi, water belts are embedded in between the ridges to improve the soil quality. The alternating arrangement of the ridges and water belts forms a stripe texture in the paddy field. Echoing this unique texture of the site, we have employed a continuous barrel vault roof with five standard semicircle arches, further being reminiscent of the pipelines and oil tankers that are the city’s industrial heritage. The number and length of barrel vaults can be varied and adaptable to different sites. This modular roof system achieves practical replication, by which we balance efficiency and uniqueness.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Image 27 of 33
Diagram
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du

Size & Space -A Perspective Perception. The roof is a row of five continuous barrel vaults. It appears as a curve from the front and a long rectangular block from the side. When vehicles are coming from the main road to HELLO at a distance, drivers primarily see the side view of the gas station, an eye-catching suspended massive volume. Driving close to the station, people can see the front view of the roof, a slender curve diminishing the sense of volume, which is a playful visual perspective perception introducing an intriguing experience of size and space.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Interior Photography
© Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Interior Photography
© Chen Du

Space with Flow. The continuous barrel vaults sculpt undulating spaces underneath. Driving through the forecourt laterally, people feel the heights of the roof vary up and down in rhythm, which creates a visual experience of dynamic flow.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Table, Chair, Glass
© Chen Du
HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Chen Du

Gas Station + Scenic Café. Standard HELLO station contains three basic functions: refueling, kiosk, and car wash. In addition, we incorporate a spatial café and lounge on the second floor. Sitting in the transparent space overlooking the field, people feel an intimate connection to nature, enjoying the picturesque and peaceful surroundings. Alternatively, it can be used as a conference room or exhibition hall for the HELLO group with flexibility. Eventually, we make the station an ideal destination for refueling, relaxing, and gathering.

HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Chen Du

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Hekou District, Dongying, Shandong, China

SITUATE Architecture
GlassStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial Architecturegas stationServicesChina

Cite: "HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture" 17 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005464/hello-gas-pavilion-another-look-for-gas-station-situate-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

© Chen Du

哈鹿加油站 / SITUATE上下四方建筑事务所

