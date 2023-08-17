HELLO Gas Pavilion / SITUATE Architecture

+ 28

Design Team: Minghui Zhang, Zhen Zhang, Mingmin Ren

Structure Design: Wei Shi, Qiliang Liu

Client: HELLO New Energy Technology

City: Dongying

Country: China

HELLO Gas Pavilion-Another Look for Gas Station. HELLO gas pavilion, a brand-new gas station built by HELLO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd, locates in Dongying, the prominent petroleum industry hub in China. Since Dongying is the birthplace of the “HELLO” brand, the client desires a flagship look that distinguishes it from its standard image.

Evolution of Gas Station. A century ago, gas stations existed as loose pumps on the street side for fueling up. With the boosting of multi-services for the customers, drive-in gas stations covered by big canopies sprang up with full varieties in architectural forms. Later with the development of chain retailing, most gas stations were standardized into prefabricated space frame structures, leading to “an architectural uniform” of gas stations. In this project, we try to explore another look for gas stations other than those homogeneous ones.

Stripe Texture & Continuous Barrel Vault. HELLO is sited in a paddy field north of the main road. Due to the high salinity and alkali of the soil in Dongyi, water belts are embedded in between the ridges to improve the soil quality. The alternating arrangement of the ridges and water belts forms a stripe texture in the paddy field. Echoing this unique texture of the site, we have employed a continuous barrel vault roof with five standard semicircle arches, further being reminiscent of the pipelines and oil tankers that are the city’s industrial heritage. The number and length of barrel vaults can be varied and adaptable to different sites. This modular roof system achieves practical replication, by which we balance efficiency and uniqueness.

Size & Space -A Perspective Perception. The roof is a row of five continuous barrel vaults. It appears as a curve from the front and a long rectangular block from the side. When vehicles are coming from the main road to HELLO at a distance, drivers primarily see the side view of the gas station, an eye-catching suspended massive volume. Driving close to the station, people can see the front view of the roof, a slender curve diminishing the sense of volume, which is a playful visual perspective perception introducing an intriguing experience of size and space.

Space with Flow. The continuous barrel vaults sculpt undulating spaces underneath. Driving through the forecourt laterally, people feel the heights of the roof vary up and down in rhythm, which creates a visual experience of dynamic flow.

Gas Station + Scenic Café. Standard HELLO station contains three basic functions: refueling, kiosk, and car wash. In addition, we incorporate a spatial café and lounge on the second floor. Sitting in the transparent space overlooking the field, people feel an intimate connection to nature, enjoying the picturesque and peaceful surroundings. Alternatively, it can be used as a conference room or exhibition hall for the HELLO group with flexibility. Eventually, we make the station an ideal destination for refueling, relaxing, and gathering.