  Orthogonal Grids and Their Variations in 17 Cities Viewed from Above

Orthogonal Grids and Their Variations in 17 Cities Viewed from Above

Orthogonal Grids and Their Variations in 17 Cities Viewed from Above

There is evidence that the orthogonal grid plan, which is one of the most common types of urban planning today, dates back to antiquity. Streets intersect at right angles to each other, resulting in a grid composed of streets, avenues, blocks, squares, parks, among other urban spaces.

Stockholm, Sweden. Source imagery: @maxartechnologiesCali, Colombia. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologiesGuadalajara, Mexico. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologiesAthens, Greece. Image: @spathumpa+ 17

Most cities that feature a grid plan come from urban planning, in which the pattern is a result of a previously thought-out urban design. The orthogonal geometry is more common in cities with predominantly flat land but may undergo modifications to adapt to different places with hilly landscapes, for example.

Adaptations may also apply to other specific characteristics of each city, such as block subdivisions or groups, chamfered corners, diagonal lanes, among others.

The following series of photographs depicts the orthogonal grid plan of 17 cities around the world and their variations according to local characteristics.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain. Source imagery: @digitalglobe
Avola, Italy

Avola, Italy. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece. Image: @spathumpa
Alamo Square, San Francisco, USA

Alamo Square, San Francisco, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap
Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Cali, Colombia

Cali, Colombia. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Lyon, France

Lyon, France. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @digitalglobe
Galveston, USA

Galveston, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
Valencia, Spain

Valencia, Spain. Created by @benjaminrgrant, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
La Plata, Argentina

La Plata, Argentina. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden. Source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico City, Mexico

Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico City, Mexico. Image by Daily overview
Central Park, New York, USA

Central Park, New York, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies
Casablanca, Marocco

Casablanca, Marocco. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
Elche, Spain

Elche, Spain. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @maxartechnologies
