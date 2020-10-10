Orthogonal Grids and Their Variations in 17 Cities Viewed from Above

There is evidence that the orthogonal grid plan, which is one of the most common types of urban planning today, dates back to antiquity. Streets intersect at right angles to each other, resulting in a grid composed of streets, avenues, blocks, squares, parks, among other urban spaces.

+ 17

Most cities that feature a grid plan come from urban planning, in which the pattern is a result of a previously thought-out urban design. The orthogonal geometry is more common in cities with predominantly flat land but may undergo modifications to adapt to different places with hilly landscapes, for example.

Adaptations may also apply to other specific characteristics of each city, such as block subdivisions or groups, chamfered corners, diagonal lanes, among others.

The following series of photographs depicts the orthogonal grid plan of 17 cities around the world and their variations according to local characteristics.

Barcelona, Spain

Avola, Italy

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Athens, Greece

Alamo Square, San Francisco, USA

Alamo Square, San Francisco, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery: @nearmap

Guadalajara, Mexico

Cali, Colombia

Lyon, France

Galveston, USA

Galveston, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies

Valencia, Spain

La Plata, Argentina

La Plata, Argentina. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies

Stockholm, Sweden

Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico City, Mexico

Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico City, Mexico. Image by Daily overview

Central Park, New York, USA

Central Park, New York, United States. Created by @dailyoverview, source imagery @maxartechnologies

Casablanca, Marocco

Elche, Spain