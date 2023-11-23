Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel

Apartments
Madrid, Spain
  Architects: MADhel, MARMOLBRAVO
  Year:  2023
    Photographs:Jose Hevia
    Manufacturers:  Parklex Prodema, Technal, Baumit
  Lead Architects: Marina del Mármol, Mauro Bravo, Miguel Herraíz, Daniel Bergman
  Collaborator Architect: Michael Becker
  Technical Architect: Germán Gómez
  Structural Engineer: Mecanismo
  MEP: Eadat
  Measurements: Alfonso Sáenz
  City: Madrid
  Country: Spain
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jose Hevia
Elevation
Elevation
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. SFJ6 is a project of 102 dwellings designed to adapt to the complexity of the city, solving several urban problems and generating quality public spaces in its surroundings. The building is integrated into the city as a folded volume that embraces the disparate existing buildings, taking special care of the contact areas and adapting its ground floor to the complex topography of the site in order to generate the greatest points of contact with the city and revitalize the public space.

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jose Hevia
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jose Hevia

The folding of its façade, the change of heights, and the setback of the last two floors provide urban diversity. In addition, by unifying the window openings, which are perceived as larger than they really are, the perceptual scale of the whole is reduced, achieving a friendlier scale.

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Jose Hevia
Axo
Axo
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Facade
© Jose Hevia

The building is between 5 and 8 stories high, with 4 courtyards located next to the party wall courtyards of the existing buildings. This project decision generates large interior courtyards, which double in size when added to those of the adjoining buildings. Each of the courtyards constitutes an independent portal with its own access from the outside and its own vertical communication nucleus, although they are all united on the parking floor. 

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography
© Jose Hevia
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Jose Hevia

Each of the courtyards has its own particular atmosphere, enhanced by the ocre colors on the façades in contrast with the abundant vegetation of the project’s landscaping, which helps to create a microclimate in the city center. The solution for the floor plan of the 102 dwellings is conditioned by the search for cross ventilation and by the desire to give each dwelling views of the street space from its living area. 

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jose Hevia

The commercial use of the ground floor at both ends of the building seeks to improve the urban conditions of the surroundings, introducing commerce and, therefore, activity into the surrounding public spaces. Urbanly, new public spaces are generated, such as the new pedestrian street and the stepped plaza to the south of the project.

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jose Hevia
Plan - Third floor
Plan - Third floor
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Jose Hevia

The building has between two and three basement levels to accommodate the necessary parking spaces, which are naturally lit by means of large openings to the courtyards. The building is designed as a low-energy building. Demand reduction is achieved through passive strategies such as cross ventilation and the design of a high-performance thermal envelope. 

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jose Hevia
Section - Longitudinal
Section - Longitudinal
SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Interior Photography, Windows
© Jose Hevia

In addition, it has heat recovery systems and ECOBARRIO's Distric Heating for DHW and heating, in combination with active systems. Finally, as a contribution from renewable sources, there is aerothermal energy supported by photovoltaic panels, achieving an A energy classification for the whole building.

SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Jose Hevia

MARMOLBRAVO
Office
MADhel
Office

"SFJ6 Building / MARMOLBRAVO + MADhel" 23 Nov 2023. ArchDaily.

