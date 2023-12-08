Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023

In a moment in history when some seek alternatives on other planets and others find refuge in virtual worlds, paradoxically, the future seems to be Earth. This may be one of the significant lessons that 2023 has taught architecture. Understanding this also implies becoming aware that our planet is depleting before our eyes—and a generous portion of this responsibility belongs to the production chains involved in architecture and construction.
If there is still something that can be done to mitigate the climate and environmental crisis in which we find ourselves, it will necessarily involve a revision of all the paradigms that define the industry. It is necessary to change focus and seek other narratives on which to sustain the ways of making architecture on a planetary scale. These ideas resonated in many voices this year, and, at the same time as the possibility of a future for the planet was debated, equal attention was given to the scale, values, and local cultures. The selected interviews here tell stories about the community, environment, cities, practices, and new narratives for architecture in 2023 and beyond.
Yasmeen Lari: "We Have Abdicated as a Profession Our Responsibility Towards the Planet:"
Ailton Krenak: “Instead of Operating in the Landscape, We Should Blend in With It”
Lesley Lokko: "The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 as a Healing Experience"
Taller General: "Our Definition of Architecture Takes Shape Collectively"
“There Is No Center”: Interview with Tosin Oshinowo, Curator of the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial
Gabriela de Matos and Paulo Tavares: “Earth as Ancestral and Future Technology”
Sumayya Vally: "Claim, Reclaim, Configure, and Reconfigure"
Taller ACÁ: "Contemporary Architecture in Guatemala is Under Construction"
Jayden Ali and Joseph Henry: Engaging with Architecture as a Wider Cultural Practice
Sérgio Ferro: "I am against the term Anthropocene. What is leading the world to the final disaster is capital."
Jan Gehl: Cities For People
Alsar Atelier: "We Explore new Forms of Public Architecture Adaptable to Chronic Emergency Situations"
Olalekan Jeyifous: Utopian Practice, Political Power, and Community in Architecture
"Can Architecture Be Read as a Work of Art?" An Interview With gru.a
"One step at a time": Interview with Coletivo LEVANTE
Discover Javi Diaz's Journey and Unique Architectural Project in Bali
Emilio López: "Latin American Architecture Is about Experimenting with Geography and Resources"
Guto Requena: Technology, Nature, and Diversity in Architecture
Jakob Strømann-Andersen: Henning Larsen's Innovation-Driven Architecture
Laurent Troost: Looking for an Architecture of Essence
