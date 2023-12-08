Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023

In a moment in history when some seek alternatives on other planets and others find refuge in virtual worlds, paradoxically, the future seems to be Earth. This may be one of the significant lessons that 2023 has taught architecture. Understanding this also implies becoming aware that our planet is depleting before our eyes—and a generous portion of this responsibility belongs to the production chains involved in architecture and construction.

If there is still something that can be done to mitigate the climate and environmental crisis in which we find ourselves, it will necessarily involve a revision of all the paradigms that define the industry. It is necessary to change focus and seek other narratives on which to sustain the ways of making architecture on a planetary scale. These ideas resonated in many voices this year, and, at the same time as the possibility of a future for the planet was debated, equal attention was given to the scale, values, and local cultures. The selected interviews here tell stories about the community, environment, cities, practices, and new narratives for architecture in 2023 and beyond.

Yasmeen Lari: "We Have Abdicated as a Profession Our Responsibility Towards the Planet:"

Ailton Krenak: “Instead of Operating in the Landscape, We Should Blend in With It”

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 11 of 21
Ailton Krenak no Archtrends Summit 2023. Foto © Guto Campos

Lesley Lokko: "The Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 as a Healing Experience"

Taller General: "Our Definition of Architecture Takes Shape Collectively"

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 10 of 21
Refeitório de Guadurnal / Al Borde + Taller General. Imagem © JAG Studio

“There Is No Center”: Interview with Tosin Oshinowo, Curator of the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial

Gabriela de Matos and Paulo Tavares: “Earth as Ancestral and Future Technology”

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 2 of 21
Galeria "Lugares de origem, arquelogias do futuro". Foto © Rafa Jacinto / Fundação Bienal de São Paulo

Sumayya Vally: "Claim, Reclaim, Configure, and Reconfigure"

Taller ACÁ: "Contemporary Architecture in Guatemala is Under Construction"

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 8 of 21
Centro Comunitario Plantando Sementes / Taller ACÁ. Imagem © William Cuc

Jayden Ali and Joseph Henry: Engaging with Architecture as a Wider Cultural Practice

Sérgio Ferro: "I am against the term Anthropocene. What is leading the world to the final disaster is capital."

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 9 of 21
Sérgio Ferro no edifício da FAU USP. Abril de 2023. Image © Giovana Martino

Jan Gehl: Cities For People

Alsar Atelier: "We Explore new Forms of Public Architecture Adaptable to Chronic Emergency Situations"

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 3 of 21
Um coletor de neblina comunitário / Alsar Atelier + Oscar Zamora + César Salomón + SCA. Imagem © Alejandro Saldarriaga

Olalekan Jeyifous: Utopian Practice, Political Power, and Community in Architecture

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 4 of 21
Olalekan B. Jeyifous. 'Canyon Dreamscape'. Los Angeles, CA (UCLA Medical Center: Olive View Care Village), 2021. Imagem © Charles White

"Can Architecture Be Read as a Work of Art?" An Interview With gru.a

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 16 of 21
A praia e o tempo. Foto © Rafael Salim

"One step at a time": Interview with Coletivo LEVANTE

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 7 of 21
Centro Cultural Lá da Favelinha, Aglomerado da Serra, 2021. Imagem © Leonardo Finotti

Discover Javi Diaz's Journey and Unique Architectural Project in Bali

Emilio López: "Latin American Architecture Is about Experimenting with Geography and Resources"

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 15 of 21
Casa Quinchuyaku / Emilio López Arquitecto. Imagem © Andres.V

Guto Requena: Technology, Nature, and Diversity in Architecture

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 6 of 21
Equipe do Estudio Guto Requena. Foto: Divulgação

Jakob Strømann-Andersen: Henning Larsen's Innovation-Driven Architecture

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 5 of 21
Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik / Henning Larsen. Imagem © Hörður Sveinsson

Laurent Troost: Looking for an Architecture of Essence

Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023 - Image 14 of 21
Casa Campinarana / Laurent Troost Architectures. Imagem © Maíra Acayaba

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.
“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”
Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

Romullo Baratto
Romullo Baratto
Cite: Baratto, Romullo. "Communities, Environment, and New Narratives: the Best Interviews of 2023" [Comunidades, meio ambiente e novas narrativas: as melhores entrevistas de 2023] 08 Dec 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Harrouk, Christele) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1010679/communities-environment-and-new-narratives-the-best-interviews-of-2023> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags