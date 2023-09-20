"We Have Abdicated as a Profession Our Responsibility Towards the Planet:" In Conversation with Yasmeen Lari

While attending the 2023 UIA World Congress of Architecture in Copenhagen, ArchDaily had the chance to discuss with Yasmeen Lari, Pakistan’s first female architect and the winner of the 2023 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for Architecture. Yasmeen Lari gained international recognition for her heritage conservation and humanitarian activism efforts, demonstrating the possibilities of practicing architecture within disadvantaged communities. Her innovative and socially conscious approach, a concept known as ‘barefoot social architecture,’ has had a significant impact both in her home country and internationally. By designing for resilient communities, her work also aligns with the intentions behind the UIA World Congress of Architects and the ways in which architecture can contribute to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the discussion, Lari describes her start in the field of architecture, prompted by Pakistan’s newly acquired independence. During this time of change, the profession experienced a time of enthusiasm and a search for a new national identity, distinct from colonial rule and adapted to the 20th century. After having graduated from Oxford Brooks School of Architecture in Britain, Lari returned to Pakistan. While the architectural practice she established there was focused more on corporate clients, designing some of the largest buildings in the country at the time, Lari’s interest also veered towards rediscovering the culture of Pakistan, its traditions and heritage.

It took some time to relearn and to understand my own situation. My old towns that I roamed around in gave me a lot of, not only information but inspiration, to be able to see what had been happening before and maybe something that we could do now as well. – Yasmeen Lari

The projects of her early career have been influenced by global trends, using large amounts of concrete, steel, and glass, but the interest in socially engaged architecture is already visible in some of the social housing projects designed during this period. In the year 2000, Yasmeen Lari retired from her practice and was invited by UNESCO to become a national advisor in Lahore Fort for three years. Through the conservation works, Lari became familiar with traditional techniques like the use of lime, which proved to be unexpectedly useful in her later efforts.

Then, in 2005 a devastating earthquake hit Pakistan. Lari describes how she became involved in the relief efforts, joined by volunteers, young architects, and young students from all around the world. She describes the experience as being “a revelation,” proving the positive impact that architecture can have, even in the absence of large budgets. She also describes herself as being lucky to have been exposed to disasters of this scale because she got to understand the real needs and the real issues people face, but also the effective ways in which we, as a profession, can help.

I feel that in countries like mine, there are so many injustices, especially women have to suffer a lot. So I really feel that design can play a very important role in uplifting people and helping them to rise above everything and also gain respect. That is the effort, and what I'm finding is that there are a lot of young people who want to do this. – Yasmeen Lari

As more disasters struck, adding to the social inequalities already present in the country, Yasmeen Lari’s work continues. While working for the poor, Lari aims to give agency to those who have no voice. In doing so, she demonstrated a different path to practicing our profession. She recognizes that the new generations of architects want to become more involved and are increasingly aware of the need to address and implement Sustainable Development Goals, but this type of career is far from the direction being taught in schools and in the field.

We have abdicated as a profession our responsibility towards the planet. Because we have been trained in a different manner, we always wait for commissions and for people who can afford us, so we are not able to relate to all the other issues that are there. – Yasmeen Lari

On the subject of advice for the future generation, Lari describes the need to encourage good architects and designers to join the humanitarian field. As they can only work with limited resources, there is a need for talent and ingenuity, but also a need for fair compensation. She considers that NGOs and all agencies involved should recognize the value added by architects and strive to provide young practitioners with what they need to make humanitarian work become mainstream. Lari considers that universities and institutions also have a responsibility to support young practitioners and contribute to developing systems so that architects can become involved in communities.