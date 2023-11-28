Discover Javi Diaz's Journey and Unique Architectural Project in Bali

Architecture is a lifelong journey in constant evolution, where passion, learnings, collaboration and the unexpected shape your career.

In the inspiring context of Bali we meet Javi Diaz, Spanish architect who has been on such a journey, that took him from Spain to Portugal, Brazil, Fiji and then Indonesia, where he has developed the unique Bandido Bali project – an architectural destination embedded into the lush nature of Bali, and connected with its culture.

Along his journey of learning, bamboo crossed his path, and after building his first structure with this material in Brazil, he deepened his knowledge in Bamboo U. With the brain, the eye, the heart and the hand, working just with the pencil and an iPad for sketching, collaborating with local craftsmen, Javi gave shape to the organic structures of Bandido, finding ways to make bamboo and cement work together creating unique spaces.

In this interview you will find valuable learnings on how you can take control of your career and create opportunities with enriching results. In architecture, opportunities are still out there.