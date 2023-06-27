Designing for the Future: Henning Larsen's Innovation-Driven Sustainable Architecture

Save this picture! Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre in Reykjavik / Henning Larsen. Image © Hörður Sveinsson

The purpose of innovation is to promote positive change and progress in various aspects of life. This involves creating, developing and implementing new ideas, methods, products, or processes that improve existing ones or introduce completely new concepts. Renowned architecture and design firm Henning Larsen, founded in 1959 in Denmark, has a solid commitment to embracing innovation as a core element of its work. With an emphasis on design excellence, sustainability, collaboration and user-centric approaches, innovation plays a key role in its quest to create iconic and sustainable architectural landmarks. Through dedicated research and development, they are constantly exploring new ideas, materials and technologies to enhance functionality and elevate the user experience of their buildings. To learn more about this visionary approach and its impact on architectural efficiency, we spoke with Jakob Strømann-Andersen, who heads a specialist department that combines innovation and sustainability, highlighting the firm's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture.

Eduardo Souza (ArchDaily): You have a leadership role as Director of Innovation and Sustainability at Henning Larsen. Could you describe your responsibilities and how you collaborate with other areas of the company to integrate sustainability and innovation into projects?

Jakob Strømann-Andersen: In my role at Henning Larsen, my main focus is to inspire and encourage our global network to embrace innovation and sustainability. Rather than being a neglected department in the corner, we believe that these principles should be integrated into all our projects.

We start by embedding sustainability and data-driven design into the core narrative of our early design concepts. This way, we can present our approach to clients from the very beginning, rather than adding sustainability as an afterthought.

One of the ways we collaborate across different areas of the company is through a dedicated team of trained engineers and architects who specialize in digital innovation and performance analysis. This team plays a vital role in integrating sustainability and innovation into our projects by utilizing advanced digital tools to optimize performance throughout the design process.

ES: In your articles, you've mentioned the importance of innovation in achieving sustainability goals in the architecture industry. Could you provide some examples of how innovation has been applied to create more sustainable designs in your work at Henning Larsen?

JS-A: Innovation plays a crucial role in achieving sustainability goals within the architecture industry and we embrace this connection.

We know that the building industry can be conservative and slow to change, often taking several years before progress is made. To drive the industry forward, we actively pursue parallel innovation tracks with our clients.

One example is our new green façade solution, designed in collaboration with BG Byggros and Komproment and supported by the Danish Ministry of Environment. To demonstrate its feasibility, we developed a mock-up of the green façade. This approach was used to prove its scalability and showcase the potential for widespread implementation.

Another project that exemplifies our commitment to innovation is the extension to Feldballe School. Our ambition with this project was to test new and innovative materials, pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction. By exploring and implementing these cutting-edge materials, we were able to create a more sustainable school. Now we would love to do much more and at a much much larger scale. The more square meters are built this way, the less CO2 we emit in the building industry. Our goal is to push the whole industry in a more sustainable direction; we have a responsibility to do so. Whilst this construction system is not the only answer, it’s a central one in the search for a sustainable transition for the industry.

ES: In recent years, digital tools and artificial intelligence have become increasingly important in architecture, as you also discussed in your article "3 Global Tendencies for the Next Generation of Digital Architecture". How do you see these technologies shaping the future of the industry, and what opportunities and challenges do they present for architects?

JS-A: These technologies provide architects with powerful tools for design exploration, analysis, and optimization, ultimately leading to more sustainable and efficient structures. Contrary to the futuristic city portrayed in movies, where technology dominates and human interaction diminishes, I believe that smart technologies and AI can actually enhance social interactions and creativity.

By leveraging AI and robotics, architects can gain valuable insights into cultural and contextual aspects, enabling them to design spaces that better reflect the local identity and climate. For instance, AI can analyze a wide range of images scraped from the internet, including popular platforms like Instagram, to understand people's preferences and design with a greater local impact. While these technologies offer great opportunities, there are also challenges to consider. It's crucial to strike a balance between automation and human creativity to ensure that designs remain thoughtful and responsive to human needs.

ES: Sustainable practices and materials are essential for reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry. What steps do you believe architects should take in their daily practices to promote sustainability, and how can the specification of materials and construction strategies contribute to this goal?

JS-A: Firstly, it's important to recognize and understand the existing barriers that hinder sustainable practices in the industry. By acknowledging these we can work towards overcoming them through innovative approaches.

Collaboration with clients plays a vital role. Architects should strive to reinvent how they engage with clients, moving beyond purely providing revenue and exploring new business models that incentivize sustainable choices. For example, in the case of the green façade concept mentioned earlier, we have royalties on the product we have developed with our partners.

ES: Could you discuss any projects you are currently working on that you are particularly excited about, and how they align with your values and goals for sustainable and innovative design?

JS-A: Two key projects are springing to mind. The first one is ReWater Aarhus, the development of the largest water treatment facility in Denmark. This project aims to transform wastewater into valuable resources such as heat, algae, and phosphorus. Rather than keeping it hidden, we are creating an innovation hub that invites the city to actively engage with the facility, making it a vibrant and attractive destination; the best picnic spot in Aarhus! This project aligns perfectly with our values and goals for sustainable and innovative design, as it rethinks the traditional approach to wastewater management and promotes resource efficiency.

The second project is a collaboration with Ramboll, called Galago. The development of drone technology designed to monitor and preserve nature in Washington is ensuring precise biodiversity monitoring, going beyond simple and ineffective species counting, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem. By leveraging this technology, we can design urban spaces that harmonize with and support natural systems. A revolutionary way of integrating technology and sustainability to create a better balance between urban development and the environment.

ES: Is there anything else you would like to add about the future of sustainable design and innovation in the architecture industry or any particular challenges or opportunities that you think are important to address?

JS-A: The industry needs to design less and focus more on quality and impact. Transforming existing structures and spaces is crucial, as repurposing and reimagining what we already have will significantly reduce environmental impacts compared to constant new construction.

To achieve sustainable design, we must broaden our understanding of design excellence beyond iconic buildings. Approaching projects with thoughtfulness and intention, we can ensure they align with the needs of the local community and promote long-term sustainability. It's essential to view projects as part of a larger network, collaborating and connecting to bring the greatest value to society. Let’s call it transforming together to minimize waste, maximize resources, and positively impact communities and the planet.

