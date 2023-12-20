Exploring Timber and Glass in 11 Contemporary Architectural Designs

Save this picture! Pavilion ∞ / Atelier Lai © Yilong Zhao

Some materials change the course of architecture from the moment they begin to be employed. The initial materials used in construction certainly did so: clay, stone, and wood. The ability to build is the origin of the discipline. With technological development, techniques were also refined, and in the 19th century, industrialization spread the use of other materials, transforming and expanding the realm of construction: iron and glass.

+ 9

Since the Industrial Revolution, construction technology has advanced rapidly, and other materials have made their mark on architectural expressions and languages. In the 21st century, there appears to be a coexistence among all these materials, with different highlights and recurrences. On the one hand, there is a growing awareness of the polluting capacity of concrete, leading constructions to make greater use of natural materials like timber – which, among the "primeval" materials, is considered quite noble. On the other hand, aligned with the ethereal aesthetics of the digital age, glass continues to be associated with a kind of sterility and precision, not to mention the effects achieved with its transparency – from facades to interiors and display windows.

Despite the reservations, the value of both materials in the historical course of construction is undeniable. Wood continues to symbolize warmth, something familiar, and currently, an environmentally responsible material. Depending on the application, joints, and dowels never cease to impress, and the designs of the grains, along with varied tones, provide a beautiful complement to construction without the need for artificial embellishments – such as imprints or simulated textures, for example. On the other hand, glass remains an excellent representative of modernity: listed as one of the five points of the new architecture by the "father" of modernism, Le Corbusier – windows in ribbon form are possible thanks to thinner frames and larger glass panels. Additionally, iconic houses like Philip Johnson's Glass House and Lina Bo Bardi's Glass House continue to serve as references for projects.

Not coincidentally, contemporary projects recurrently use these two materials and take advantage of the associations, meanings, and performance linked to them. The results do not disappoint. Check it out.

“It is a black house on the outside and with light wood on the entire internal surface, seeking contrasts. It is a place of levels and double heights, a clear place full of openings with different shades of color, the light never enters in the same direction, allowing a play of light and shadows throughout its path. The glazed and rotated facades generate a transverse transparency throughout the house.”

“Most of the apartments have corner windows with expansive views of the park and large balconies offering the opportunity to enter the landscape. The balconies are continuous and supported by a colonnade of real tree trunks. […] In terms of materials, the building is "aus einem Guss" with wood as the main material. The reused wood in the façade and the whimsical tree trunk columns give the building a natural look, interweaving it with the forest landscape and softening the building's rational layout.”

“Pavilion ∞ is shaped with the “bone", but not by the ”bone”. Except for the wood construction of the load-bearing structure, it is transparent like a pavilion on all sides. It also borrows the scenery of the mountain view in the distance. At the same time, the wooden structure is no longer the protagonist, and is withdrawn behind, as a refuge to look into nature. Although it is withdrawn, but also because of its shape, it delivers a certain charm to this space.”

“The variety of the wood species in the project and the natural lighting penetrating through the curtain wall maximize the spatial depth and warmth of the simple space. Mangmi Farm is designed to provide a haven for citizens living in dense cities with cold textures, providing space to completely relax and communicate with nature”

“The extensive roof of the accommodation enhances the building's visual appeal. Decorated with black wooden panels, the roof provides a striking contrast to the glass and wood facade of the second floor. Moreover, vertical black planks on the roof play with sunlight and shadows throughout the day, creating a dynamic and engaging outdoor environment.”

“Large pieces of reclaimed pieces of clear and frosted insulated glass removed from a commercial office building expansion were used to create the north façade window wall, composted on a standard 8’ grid (to minimize lumber length construction waste). Operable windows and side patio doors provide additional daylighting and natural ventilation. […] The cedar was left natural to patina to a warm grey, complementary to the aged barns in the area. All flooring is a natural cork.”

“This building has two stories. Considering the environment and energy consumption, I opted for a wooden construction method. Both floors feature full glazing to capture the scenic mountain views on the south side. Additionally, I designed the building to expose its wooden bracing, a crucial element for earthquake-resistant construction. I employed pure red cedarwood to achieve a distinct texture in the exterior.”

“Five unique materials; wood, stone, metal, glass, and PVC intervene purely and proportionally to consolidate an environmentally balanced element. The participation of each material was filtered by the condition of efficiency and flexibility. Plywood is the most representative material, with which the structure, interior walls, furniture, and ceiling were built. The precision of the format, combined with a mechanized cutting process, guarantees resource optimization.”

“To prevent the interior space from being overly dominated by structural principles, the tension material is Hinoki rather than wire. This has created a wooden structure that is not much different from usual, except for the curved and very flat beams where the proportions of the pillars do not support the roof.”

“The wooden structure of the roof forms a greenhouse on the first floor. It contains a large and bright space that functions as a studio for creative work and a great place to enjoy the view and daylight regardless of the changing weather. […] In the warm seasons, interior and exterior spaces grow together through the many openings on the garden facade. The interior of the house appears to merge with the garden defined by the curving wall of the house and the green hedges of the garden. In the winter, the compact insulated one-story house becomes a cozy and intimate place to withdraw and see the landscape and changing light through the panoramic windows. The greenhouse upstairs is an extra feature that can be used when the sun has warmed it up, or the wind has cooled it down.”

“We conceived architecture that will not produce waste, could be sorted, and could eventually be downsized. Our first step was to use cedar wood that could be harvested locally to recycle forestry resources while minimizing the carbon footprint. We decided to use logs in their original form because rotary-cut cedar would produce wood waste. […] The finish is conspicuous, with bolts used for the joints so that local contractors can handle construction/maintenance, and sorting is simplified when demolished.”