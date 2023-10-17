MFA Lakeside Building Brielle / 2by4-architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. Near the historic citadel town of Brielle, the MFA Lakeside is situated by the Brielse Meer (Brielle Lake). The MFA serves as a shop, restaurant, hotel room, and bike rental facility, supporting both the recreational park of the same name where the building is located and the surrounding area with services such as childcare and conference spaces. This remarkable building boasts contemporary architecture, serving as a testament to the seamless fusion of tradition and innovation.

The modern multifunctional facility is a blend of architectural expression, where modern elegance gracefully intertwines with the rich historical charm of the city. Nestled amidst lush greenery, the pavilion-like structure features sleek lines and glass facades, creating a graceful contrast with the centuries-old buildings in the vicinity. This versatile accommodation spans two floors, with the ground floor thoughtfully embedded in a lush green hill, reminiscent of Brielle's historic citadel wall. This architectural element not only gives the accommodation a unique character but also strengthens its connection to the city's past.

This MFA offers a range of flexible spaces suitable for conferences, weddings, and special occasions. What sets these spaces apart is their multifunctionality, allowing them to be adjusted and transformed throughout the day to serve various purposes. The layout of the MFA is clear, and the pathways are short due to its compact construction. The entrance to the restaurant is deliberately located on the first floor to provide an overview of the area. There is a ramp for people with disabilities that winds like an elegant mountain road over the hill to the terrace on the first floor.

The extensive roof of the accommodation enhances the building's visual appeal. Decorated with black wooden panels, the roof provides a striking contrast to the glass and wood facade of the second floor. Moreover, vertical black planks on the roof play with sunlight and shadows throughout the day, creating a dynamic and engaging outdoor environment. The roof acts as a connecting element between the two pavilion-like volumes on the first floor and the various outdoor spaces. The roof itself functions as its own ecosystem. It is covered with local vegetation and has its own water management system. This ensures that the roof adds to the biodiversity of the area.

All glass facades of the accommodation can be fully opened, creating a seamless interaction between the interior and the exterior. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the breathtaking landscape of Brielle Lake while surrounded by the comfort of the accommodation. While the programs on the first floor engage with the surroundings, the programs on the ground floor provide serenity and tranquility.

On the ground floor, the four recesses in the hill clearly indicate the different entrances. This design eliminates conflicts between various users and functions. This accommodation is a beacon of sustainability and environmental consciousness. With its wooden construction and green roof, it contributes to preserving the natural beauty of the area. Furthermore, the building is energy-neutral, generating as much energy as it consumes, significantly reducing its ecological footprint.