Save
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Public Architecture, Community Center
Kamikatsu, Japan
  • Architecture Office: Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
  • Nap Design Team: Hiroshi Nakamura, Masaki Hirakawa, Masaya Matsushita [former staff]
  • Furniture Design And Production: Wrap architect office
  • Branding, Creative Production And Experience Design: TRANSIT GENERAL OFFICE
  • City: Kamikatsu
  • Country: Japan
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Kamikatsu in Tokushima Prefecture aims to become a sustainable recycling community and has pledged to produce zero waste. Its recycling rate has already reached 80% by sorting trash into 45 categories, with used items displayed like a store at the recycling center. As mass-production, mass-consumption society shows signs of an impasse, there are high anticipations both at home and abroad for this movement.

Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Forest
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

The project consists of a plan for the core facility of this town, with multiple functions including a trash sorting/collection station and recycling center, as well as a center that promotes and teaches about the zero-waste movement. We conceived architecture that will not produce waste, could be sorted, and could eventually be downsized.

Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Image 29 of 33
Plan
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Our first step was to use cedar wood that could be harvested locally to recycle forestry resources while minimizing the carbon footprint. We decided to use logs in their original form because rotary-cut cedar would produce wood waste. Considering that the declining population and technological advances will eventually reduce trash volume, we repeated the cross-section of the timber-framed structure so it could be easily downsized. The finish is conspicuous, with bolts used for the joints so that local contractors can handle construction/maintenance, and sorting is simplified when demolished.

Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Table, Beam
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Image 31 of 33
Sectional Perspective
Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

We viewed discarded fittings and farming tools etc. as resources, recycling them as the exterior and fixtures of the building. We also used glass bottle cullets as terrazzo aggregate. At the recycling center with a wall covered with stacked bureaus, a grandmother may point to her former bridal chest of drawers and share family history with her grandchild.

Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

By visualizing and making maximum use of Kamikatsu’s resources and not considering them to be “waste,” we begin to value things and become aware of the richness of the local lifestyle. The identity of the town is embodied in this architecture so that town residents can hold pride in their way of living.

Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Project location

Address:Fukuhara, Kamikatsu, Katsuura District, Tokushima 771-4501, Japan

Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
WoodGlass

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan

Cite: "Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP" 08 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006535/kamikatsu-zero-waste-center-hiroshi-nakamura-and-nap> ISSN 0719-8884

