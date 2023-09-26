Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador

Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador

Save
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador

Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamSula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsSula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior PhotographySula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, WindowsSula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ecuador
  • Architects: Diana Salvador
  • Photographs
    Photographs:JAG STUDIO
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arkos, Edimca, Er Servicios, Lopez Metal Works, Madebú, Rothoblass, Technoswiss
  • Lead Architect: Diana Salvador
  • Collaborators: Carlos Burbano, Steven Sangucho
  • Prefabricated System: Diana Salvador
  • Bioclimatic Consultant: Yess Innovation
  • Structural Consultant: Patricio Cevallos
  • Assembly: Diana Salvador, “Las Manos Sucias”
  • Country: Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Exterior Photography, Forest
© JAG STUDIO

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 15 of 26
Exploded axo

Text description provided by the architects. SULA (a genus of seabirds commonly known as boobies) as it was named, is a house that was pre-fabricated in Quito in 2 months, it integrates 17,000 screws and nearly 2,000 custom-made pieces in wood, metal, aluminum, and glass. It was transported in 2 trucks to the port of Guayaquil and in 2 containers to Puerto Ayora - Santa Cruz Galapagos. It was assembled in 1 month with a fixed team of 4 people and 6 itinerant people in different specialties. It was created for Catalina and her family, residents of the islands for over 40 years.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Exterior Photography, Forest
© JAG STUDIO

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 16 of 26
Axo

Leaving the mainland with a house in pieces is a bet on innovation, it is an opportunity to convey a message for a change in consciousness and to understand that it is possible to build without causing a negative impact, with the specific commitment to be environmentally responsible and to optimize resources as much as possible in each process.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 19 of 26
Ground floor plan

Creating a sensitive and respectful habitat for all actors; the environment, the context, the user, and the team that conceives it; has been the premise of the design. Scalability, transport flexibility, adaptation to the context, and industrialization of processes have allowed the efficient use of resources, and most importantly, traveling with Architecture has been achieved.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 20 of 26
First floor plan

Sula is the second prefabrication exercise to validate the hypothesis that it is possible to generate a construction system that promotes collective well-being and generates minimal impact on the carbon footprint. A radical attitude towards approaching construction and the role that women play in architectural practice. It is the result of several battles to create the unthinkable.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Beam
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 21 of 26
Long section

Architecture. The design reconciles function with interior comfort by proposing bioclimatic strategies justified by dynamic thermal simulations. Sub-elevating the building allows for the use of inertia and the passage of currents to form a cold air chamber under the structure. The walls, along with the roof, create a double layer that houses the structural beams and forms another air chamber that ensures over-ventilation of the interior skin. Perforations in the floor and walls allow for cross-ventilation.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 22 of 26
Cross Section - front

The elevation of the house also facilitates possible disassembly in case it needs to be relocated. Sula has its counted pieces, it functions like a large-scale Lego that can be transported in a truck and implanted in any type of environment. The use of concrete is minimized to the maximum, which is why gabions were used as foundations, which can be easily dismantled in case of relocation but above all, they are designed as a strategy to not affect the soil. "It is a matter of respect for nature."

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 23 of 26
Cross section - center
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© JAG STUDIO

Five unique materials; wood, stone, metal, glass, and PVC intervene in a pure and proportional way to consolidate an environmentally balanced element. The participation of each material was filtered by the condition of efficiency and flexibility. Plywood is the most representative material, with which the structure, interior walls, furniture, and ceiling were built. The precision of the format, combined with a mechanized cutting process, guarantees resource optimization. The roofs were assembled with PVC sheets, which act as umbrellas, waterproofing the cabin.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography
© JAG STUDIO
Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Image 24 of 26
Cross section - rear

The architect. What we are and what we do originates from the life we receive; family, place, position, and the opportunities we are born with... Being an architect, a mother, a woman is not easy in itself... it is not a complaint, it ends up being an eternal gratitude to life for allowing me to make a difference in some way in a perverse world and manage to come out unscathed from that mix. It is a privilege to be able to do what you want when it means a real contribution to the well-being of all. A contribution to a change in consciousness, a rethinking of values, and questioning what really makes us feel alive. Thinking about creating a habitat that is truly consistent with the environment and the quality of life of the individual demands deep reflection and relentless experimentation, but it is valuable. In a world in which we cannot do much, let us at least be kind to ourselves. Let's create a habitat in which we don't have to just survive. One that truly makes us feel alive.

Save this picture!
Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador - Interior Photography, Windows
© JAG STUDIO

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Diana Salvador
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Sula Prefabricated Home / Diana Salvador" [Vivienda prefabricada Sula / Diana Salvador] 26 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007401/sula-prefabricated-home-diana-salvador> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags