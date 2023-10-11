Kruppa House / Capa Arquitectura

+ 14

Houses • Vereda El Penasco, Colombia Architects: Capa Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Mateo Soto

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Jansen Acercode , Edificar + , Hombre de Hojalata , Hunter Douglas Manufacturers:

Landscape: Capiro

Lighting: Milk

Furniture: Entable

Design: Manuela Botero, Benjamin Gómez

Project Execution: Mateo Aguirre, Juan Pablo Giraldo

Structural Engineering: Pendulo

City: Vereda El Penasco

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house that unfolds to look at itself, it is staggered on a sloping topography through the four modules. They are apparently independent, joined by two garden tunnels that make this house a single unit.

With the rotation of these pieces, angular openings are created that allow the creation of interior gardens, each one maintaining the same proportions but inverted compared to the previous one, which allows us to generate a common principle between roofs, ridge levels, and lateral heights of the facades.

It is a black house on the outside and with light wood on the entire internal surface, seeking contrasts. It is a place of levels and double heights, a clear place full of openings with different shades of color, the light never enters in the same direction, allowing a play of light and shadows throughout its path. The glazed and rotated facades generate a transverse transparency throughout the house.

A bridge to access it, a metal walkway that supports a library above the social area, a ceramic workshop on the first level, a mesh over a double height, or a Turkish room are some of the elements and spaces that this home has.

It is a home that is discovered when walking through it, a place of asymmetrical perspectives and contrasts between its finishes.