World
Kruppa House / Capa Arquitectura

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Vereda El Penasco, Colombia
  Architects: Capa Arquitectura
  Area:  450
  Year:  2019
  Photographs
    Photographs:Mateo Soto
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jansen, Acercode, Edificar +, Hombre de Hojalata, Hunter Douglas
  Landscape: Capiro
  Lighting: Milk
  Furniture: Entable
  Design: Manuela Botero, Benjamin Gómez
  Project Execution: Mateo Aguirre, Juan Pablo Giraldo
  Structural Engineering: Pendulo
  City: Vereda El Penasco
  Country: Colombia

© Mateo Soto
Basement floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house that unfolds to look at itself, it is staggered on a sloping topography through the four modules. They are apparently independent, joined by two garden tunnels that make this house a single unit.

© Mateo Soto
Cross section

With the rotation of these pieces, angular openings are created that allow the creation of interior gardens, each one maintaining the same proportions but inverted compared to the previous one, which allows us to generate a common principle between roofs, ridge levels, and lateral heights of the facades.

© Mateo Soto
Floor plans

It is a black house on the outside and with light wood on the entire internal surface, seeking contrasts. It is a place of levels and double heights, a clear place full of openings with different shades of color, the light never enters in the same direction, allowing a play of light and shadows throughout its path. The glazed and rotated facades generate a transverse transparency throughout the house.

© Mateo Soto
Roof plan
© Mateo Soto

A bridge to access it, a metal walkway that supports a library above the social area, a ceramic workshop on the first level, a mesh over a double height, or a Turkish room are some of the elements and spaces that this home has.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

It is a home that is discovered when walking through it, a place of asymmetrical perspectives and contrasts between its finishes.

© Mateo Soto
© Mateo Soto

About this office
Capa Arquitectura
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

Cite: "Kruppa House / Capa Arquitectura" [Casa Kruppa / Capa Arquitectura] 11 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

