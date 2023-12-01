Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities

Local communities are more than just a collection of buildings and infrastructure. They possess a distinctive architectural character that mirrors their history, culture, and values. As part of our year in review, we take a deep dive into the top narratives that examine the architectural identity of different local communities.

These stories explore a wide range of topics, including unique geographic territories, cultural tribes, iconic landmarks, communal collaboration, and socio-ecological urban planning. Through these narratives, we uncover the captivating tales behind the buildings and public spaces that shape certain cities and towns.

Read on for the top narratives of the year.

