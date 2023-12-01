Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities

Local communities are more than just a collection of buildings and infrastructure. They possess a distinctive architectural character that mirrors their history, culture, and values. As part of our year in review, we take a deep dive into the top narratives that examine the architectural identity of different local communities.

These stories explore a wide range of topics, including unique geographic territories, cultural tribes, iconic landmarks, communal collaboration, and socio-ecological urban planning. Through these narratives, we uncover the captivating tales behind the buildings and public spaces that shape certain cities and towns.

Read on for the top narratives of the year.

The Floating Village of Ganvie: A Model for Socio-Ecological Urbanism

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 5 of 10
Aerial View of the Floating Village of Ganvie_2018. Image © Victor Espadas González

Poland's White Gold: The Story Behind One of the World’s Biggest Adaptive Reuse Projects

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 9 of 10
© Wieliczka Salt Mine

The Story Behind a Medieval Tower Restored to Reflect the History of an Overlooked Neighborhood in Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 2 of 10
Turnul Pompierilor Cluj-Napoca. Image © Cosmin Dragomir

Locality, Legality, and Limiting Landscapes: The Story Behind Switzerland’s Villa Vals

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 4 of 10
Switzerland’s Villa Vals. Image © Iwan Stoecklin

Varanasi's Ghats: The Adaptable Riverscapes of India

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 3 of 10
Historic Varanasi city with old architectural buildings and temples. Image © Roop Dey

The Painted Houses of Tiébélé: A Model for Communal Collaboration

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 8 of 10
The Painted Houses of Tiébélé. Image © tumblr

The Untold Story of Cairo's Villa Badran: Organic Architecture in the 1970s

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 6 of 10
Villa Badran. Image © Rare Books and Special Collections Library American University in Cairo

A Modernist Church Set in Stone: The Story Behind the Temppeliaukio Kirkko in Helsinki, Finland

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 7 of 10
Temppeliaukio Kirkko in Helsinki, Finland. Image © Aleksandra Kostadinovska

Discovering the Island of Saint-Louis: A Journey Through Architectural History and Conservation Challenges

Top Stories of the Year Exploring the Architectural Identity of Local Communities - Image 10 of 10
Aerial view of Saint-Louis Island, Senegal. Image © scholesphotography

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Randers Tegl.

“When creating unique architecture, visionary ideas aren’t always enough. A unique look demands character, courage, and distinctive materials. And a format to achieve the extraordinary. At Randers Tegl, we aim to add a unique touch to exceptional brickworks by bringing premium bricks to life and into the world of architecture. Making the impossible possible. We are proud to be a part of unique architecture worldwide since 1911.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

