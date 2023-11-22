Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues

What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues

Save
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues

The vomitorium and its purpose is one of historical architecture’s most common misconceptions. It’s said that the vomitorium was a room that neighbored Roman feasts, where guests could socially eject the contents of their stomach before returning to the feast with renewed capacity. Although this theory was not entirely based on fiction – as Romans are known to have indeed taken up habitual regurgitation, possibly as a sign of excess wealth – there’s no reason to believe there was a specific room dedicated to the practice.

The original usage of the term ‘vomitorium’ – taken from the same Latin root ‘vomere’ – in fact refers to a room that allows a large building to disgorge itself of its contents. A vomitorium, therefore, is nothing more than a corridor. Specifically, a wide, arterial corridor leading to or from a high-capacity public space such as a theatre, arena, or stadium, designed with the intention to get as many people in or out of the venue as quickly as possible. A well-designed vomitorium, for example, is essential for efficient emergency evacuation procedures, but even during day-to-day activity, the ability to move large numbers of people quickly helps with a venue’s turnover and creates a more pleasant crowd experience.

What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 2 of 35What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 3 of 35What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 4 of 35What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 5 of 35What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - More Images+ 30

One of the most famous early examples of the use of vomitoria in architecture is in the Roman Colosseum. Although built over 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum had a capacity of 50,000, easily putting it amongst the top 500 stadiums in the world for capacity even by today’s standards. With the inclusion of 80 vomitoria, however, every spectator was said to be able to get in or out of the venue in 15 minutes. As well as the largest-scale sporting and entertainment venues, the modern vomitorium is essential for other public buildings needing to move people or objects in a tidy and efficient manner.

Related Article

Powerful Crowd Simulation Software for Human-Centered Design

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 6 of 35
Vomitoria are often incorrectly assumed to be rooms where guests at Roman feasts would socially eject their stomachs, before returning for more consumption. Image
Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 7 of 35
With 80 vomitoria, the Roman Colosseum could disgorge its 50,000 capacity in 15 minutes. Credit: Photo by Tommaso Wang on Unsplash. Image © Photo by tommao wang on Unsplash

Vomitoria Used to Get Spectators In and Out As Quickly As Possible

With the highest density of any enclosed public space, sports and entertainment stadiums offer the biggest challenge to the efficient movement of people. But while a sports stadium might open its gates a couple of hours before the start of an event, giving spectators plenty of time to take in any additional experiential features the stadium provides such as restaurants, bars, gift shops, and even club museums before leisurely taking their seats, entertainment venues with high crowd turnover rates are able to run multiple performances back-to-back.

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 12 of 35
Large stadiums such as the Lausanne Football Stadium often have emergency vomitoria directly leading from the field of play to an evacuation area. Image © Ariel Huber
Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 5 of 35
Large transport hubs such as Seattle Tacoma International Airport feature straight, wide, and unobstructed passageways. Image © Lucas Blair Simpson

In an emergency situation, any public venue is limited to maximum evacuation times and emergency egress is a major factor in their design from the very beginning. At the Beijing Fengtai Station, China, for example, along with wide, obstacle-free commuter concourses, the outer platforms are also served with wide vomitoria, exiting onto the street.

Entertainment venues with high crowd turnover rates can run multiple performances back-to-back

Due to heightened security threats, buildings used for public transport are often subject to even more stringent emergency procedure protocols. The new underground Elizabeth Line station at London Paddington, UK, allows plenty of natural light down onto its underground concourse with the installation of a glass ceiling, and street-level exits above point emerging passengers alongside the direction of traffic, directing them safely away without the indecision of a turn or road crossing.

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 19 of 35
Shakespeare’s Globe theater featured a circular auditorium that surrounded the audience with the action, but left little space for actors to enter the stage. Image © Globe image credit: By C. Walter Hodges, 1958/Folger Shakespeare Library
Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 3 of 35
Acoustically-lined vomitoria serve the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, allowing performers and their instruments to enter. Image © Martin Mischkulnig

The Enclosed Atmosphere of Circling Spectator Venues Enabled by Vomitoria

With so many spectators observing a handful of people at large sporting events, it’s easy to feel disconnected from the action. At multi-sport venues such as those with athletics tracks, for example, multiple events can take place at the same time. By positioning numerous vomitoria around an amphitheater, organizers are able to introduce athletes to the field of play exactly where they need to be. Whereas, by using a single, central vomitorium when there is just one event to focus on, every seat in the crowd is afforded a good view of athletes and performers emerging from the tunnel side by side.

Vomitoria are used by actors to enter the stage directly from the midst of the crowd

Offering a different, but no less dramatic, type of spectacle, theaters often keep their seating, stage, and backstage areas separate, giving space in the wings to hide actors or scenery. By curving the seating section around, however, with Shakespeare’s Globe Theater one of the most famous examples, audiences are brought into the center of the action themselves. Vomitoria – or ‘vom’ as they are known in common stage parlance – are used by actors to enter and exit the stage directly from or into the midst of the crowd, making audiences feel like part of the cast.

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 2 of 35
Outdoor stadiums like the Lausanne Football Stadium can improve their atmosphere by fitting vomitoria underneath strips of seating, keeping the crowd connected. Image © Ariel Huber

Just as theaters help audiences to lose themselves in a scene by placing them in the center of the action, large sporting venues – both indoor and outdoor – build atmosphere by stacking unbroken rings of majority home support around the field of play. The encircling ribbon of noise is only minimally broken by slim vomitoria which quickly open out onto wider concourses once away from the seating.

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 29 of 35
Multiple entrances to courtrooms allow various parties to be kept separate at all times. Image © Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 32 of 35
The route from a courthouse’s holding cells to the courtroom must be kept secure. Image © HG Esch

Vomitoria Gives the Safety of Segregation in High-Security Situations

Forcing two teams to exit the same tunnel side-by-side can encourage mutual professional respect and give the audience a central point to focus on, but in other – mostly indoor – arenas, the use of vomitoria at opposing ends or corners of the auditorium can provide a greater spectacle. With separate entrances and exits for each team or competition, meanwhile, it’s also possible to ensure the pathways of both don’t cross. Either before or after the event.

Courthouses must have many entrances and exits to the courtroom

The function of the vomitorium is at its most imperative, perhaps, when it’s used in buildings with nothing to do with sporting competition or entertainment of any kind. With the legal responsibility to separate not two but as many as three or four parties from each other at all times, courthouses must have many entrances and exits to the courtroom through which members of opposing legal teams, those in the juries and the judiciary, and especially the accused themselves – who often need an entirely separate and secure route to the courtroom from a nearby holding cell – can enter and exit without communication.

As a word, ‘vomitorium’ may be little used and even less understood today than in Roman times, but its indispensability to public architecture is greater than ever.

The following are examples of contemporary architecture projects with vomitoria

Outdoor sporting stadia

Quzhou Sports Park / MAD Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 8 of 35
© CreatAR Images

SoFi Stadium / HKS

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 9 of 35
© Nic Lehoux

Stade de Luxembourg Football and Rugby Stadium / gmp Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 10 of 35
© Marcus Bredt

Lausanne Football Stadium / :mlxd + Sollberger Bögli Architekten

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 11 of 35
© Ariel Huber

Helsinki Olympic Stadium / K2S Architects + Architects NRT

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 13 of 35
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Indoor arenas

University of Idaho Central Credit Union Arena / Oasis Architecture

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 14 of 35
© Lara Swimmer

The National Speed Skating Oval at the Beijing Olympic Park / Populous + BIAD

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 15 of 35
Courtesy of Populous

Moody Center Basketball and Events Area University of Texas at Austin / Gensler

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 16 of 35
© West Plaza

Narbonne Arena / Marc Mimram

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 17 of 35
© Erieta Attali

The Ariake Gymnastics Centre / Nikken Sekkei + Shimizu Corporation

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 18 of 35
© Ken’ichi Suzuki

Theaters

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall Renewal / ARM Architecture

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 20 of 35
© Martin Mischkulnig

Tom Patterson Theatre / Hariri Pontarini Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 21 of 35
© Scott Norsworthy

Taipei Performing Arts Center / OMA

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 22 of 35
© OMA by Chris Stowers

ABBA Arena / Stufish Entertainment Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 23 of 35
© Dirk Lindner

Taipei Music Center / RUR Architecture DPC

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 24 of 35
© Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

Transport stations

Coburg and Moreland Stations / Wood/Marsh

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 4 of 35
© Peter Clarke

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station / Weston Williamson + Partners

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 25 of 35
© Morley von Sternberg

Beijing Fengtai Station / gmp Architects

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 26 of 35
© Schran Images

International Arrivals Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 27 of 35
© Lucas Blair Simpson

Moynihan Train Hall / SOM

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 28 of 35
© Nicholas Knight | Empire State Development

Courthouses

Antwerp Historic Courthouse / HUB

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 30 of 35
© Stijn Bollaert

Leipzig Justice Center / Kiste scheithauer gross Architekten und stadtplaner

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 31 of 35
© HG Esch

Tübingen District Court Renovation / Daniel Roller Architekten + Partner

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 33 of 35
© Dietmar Strauß

Brick Pavilion in Two Stages / Estudio Primitivo González | eGa

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 34 of 35
© Montse Zamorano

Tortosa Law Courts / Camps Felip Arquitecturia

Save this picture!
What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues - Image 35 of 35
© Pedro Pegenaute

Find these projects with Vomitoria in this ArchDaily folder created by the author

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
James Wormald
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: James Wormald. "What is a Vomitorium? 25 Modern Examples of Efficient Traffic Management in Public Buildings and Venues" 22 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009781/what-is-a-vomitorium-25-modern-examples-of-efficient-traffic-management-in-public-buildings-and-venues> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags