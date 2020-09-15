Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. Taiwan (ROC)
  5. Taipei Music Center / RUR Architecture DPC

Taipei Music Center / RUR Architecture DPC

Save this project
Taipei Music Center / RUR Architecture DPC

Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates© Yana Zhezhela, Alek VataginCourtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng AssociatesCourtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Music Venue
Nangang District, Taiwan (ROC)
  • Design Architect :RUR Architecture DPC
  • Principals:Jesse Reiser, Nanako Umemoto
  • Clients :Ministry of Culture of Taiwan + Taipei City Government
  • Rur Team :Jesse Reiser, Nanako Umemoto, Neil Cook, Michael Overby, Juan De Marco, Hilary Simon, John Murphy, Kris Hedges, Eleftheria Xanthouli, Toshiki Hirano, Ryosuke Imaeda, Joy Wang, Massimiliano Orzi, Xian Lai, Jasmine Lee (liaison with FCA during construction)
  • Architect Of Record :Fei and Cheng and Associates: Philip Fei, Michael Fei, Mei Cheng, Angela Yang, Si-Heng Shen
  • Structural Engineer:ARUP, Hong Kong (Schematic Design), Supertek, Taiwan (Detailed Design)
  • Façade Consultant :Meinhardt Façade Technology (Shanghai)
  • Theater, Acoustics Consultants:ARUP, New York (Schematic Design) ARUP, Hong Kong (Detailed Design)
  • City:Nangang District
  • Country:Taiwan (ROC)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Pop music, while a global phenomenon, is regional in its definition. The Taipei music scene typifies the phenomenon; while it crosses borders and cultures and dialects, it nevertheless has produced styles and genres with distinct transnational form and appeal. Though many aspects of pop culture exist in a hyper-technological or virtual realm, there is a need for a defined physical hub dedicated to the production and reception of pop. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

The importance of the architectural expression of the TMC cannot be overstated. It is very important for the public and users to know that when they enter the precinct of the TMC they are entering a unique creative part of Taipei City with its own architectural identity, style, and aesthetics; for the identity of Taiwanese pop music, while enmeshed in its local roots has also transcended them and operates on a world stage. The success and excitement of this archipelago of pop culture and performance are predicated on urbanism that is architecturally distinct from what is around it, yet remains urbanistically connected. 

Save this picture!
© Yana Zhezhela, Alek Vatagin
© Yana Zhezhela, Alek Vatagin
Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

While the scale and grain of the civic programs – retail, dining, offices, etc. – respect the vital fabric of Taipei street life, their architectural identity is unique and distinct. With the Taipei Music Center, a new elevated public ground is created, the Event Horizon, which will bridge the two building sites presently divided by Civic Boulevard. The groundwork for the public spaces is developed from a flowing crystalline geometry. It emerges from the ground but maintains its artificiality rather than being mimetic of landforms. This fabric also serves as the sole for the principle honorific programs of the TMC. The three iconic object buildings – the 6000seats Concert Hall, the Exhibition Hall, and the Creative Area Building – have different relationships to this crystalline urban fabric. 

Save this picture!
© Yana Zhezhela, Alek Vatagin
© Yana Zhezhela, Alek Vatagin
Save this picture!
Main hall first floor plan
Main hall first floor plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

The Exhibition Hall cube, being the most ideal, is also the most autonomous object elevated from the ground. The ideal platonic geometry of the Exhibition Hall cube is a testament to the highest achievements of pop culture. The Exhibition Hall cube includes multiple Exhibition Spaces, Administrative Offices, and Collection storage spaces. The TMC while comprised of the three monumental elements – the Concert Hall, the Exhibition Hall, and the Creative Area Building – is perched atop a groundwork that organizationally integrates the center into the city of Taipei while remaining architecturally distinct. The iconic architectural programs symbolize the principal uses and attractions of the complex, making it a powerful representation of Taiwan’s pop music industry worldwide. They are immediately recognizable and palpable symbols to the visitor and to those who encounter the center remotely through electronic media.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates
Courtesy of RUR Architecture, Fei and Cheng Associates

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:No. 99號, Section 8, Civic Blvd, Nangang District, Taipei City, Taiwan (ROC)

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RUR Architecture DPC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenueTaiwan (ROC)
Cite: "Taipei Music Center / RUR Architecture DPC" 15 Sep 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/947530/taipei-music-center-rur-architecture-dpc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream