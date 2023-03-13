Moody Center Basketball and Events Area University of Texas at Austin / Gensler

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. The University of Texas at Austin Moody Center Basketball and Events Arena, “Moody Center,” creates an immersive experience from the moment fans arrive at the interactive plaza until they get to their seats. The 15,000+ seating facility completes the master plan by creating a game day plaza that ties together all of the university's athletic facilities and acts as a gathering space for fans, the public, and athletes. Engagement drives the design, blending indoor/outdoor spaces together into a cohesive, brand-forward experience. The arena dares to be different, without stealing the focus from other UT athletic buildings, by respecting campus materiality and introducing a modern approach to systems and details. Designed to create stimulating urban spaces, it integrates sports facilities with current and future UT development.

The Moody Center is designed as a uniquely Austin venue, one that is open and welcoming to everyone. The arena is fully encircled with windows, showcasing the excitement of a game or show, as well as reinforcing the connection to the campus, capital view corridor, and the city. The Fans, the public, and athletes can gather before and after games or shows at Dell Technologies Plaza, which ties all of the university's athletic facilities together. The plaza will also be used for pre-game or pre-show events and can also host food trucks.

The canopy on top of Moody Center is made of real wood — an homage to the traditional design vernacular of Texas buildings and homes. It also provides shade for outdoor terraces and minimizes interior heat gain.

Multiple indoor and outdoor spaces are dispersed throughout the arena for fans to hang out before, during, and after events. Each level is open and inviting, with spacious lobbies, outdoor terraces, and local food and beverage vendors. With all the amenity-rich spaces, fans will have an optimal experience at any ticket level.

Moody Center's VIP clubs offer unique, elevated fan experiences, inspired by the Austin lifestyle. However, the premium-level concourses open to the entire building to maintain a sense of community and shared experience.

Indeed Club: Inspired by the local music scene, taking cues from classic venues like the Continental Club and the Broken Spoke.

Dell Technologies Club: The Dell Technology Club will feature topline interactive technologies and a Hill Country-inspired aesthetic, using natural materials for the interiors.

Germania Club: A charming, speakeasy-inspired space, the Premium Club offers a concert-going experience like no other with a secret entry and the best stage views.

New technology enables the Moody Center to cool from the bottom up versus the top down. This approach is more energy-efficient and it allows for cleaner air to circulate throughout the arena. There are multiple entrances at each level, making it easy for fans to move in and out throughout the arena, and avoid crowding.

Moody Center can adapt and scale to different event sizes, from a more intimate live show for 5,000 fans to a basketball game or concert for more than 15,000 fans. It's like having two buildings in one space. The arena also caters to the performer experience with load-in and load-out facilities that can accommodate the largest, most high-profile acts in the world.

The Moody Center pursued a number of sustainable design strategies and is targeting LEED Gold certification. Key statistics include: 95% of construction waste diverted from landfills by recovering, reusing, and recycling materials, 71% reduction in outdoor water use through thoughtful selection of plant species and efficient irrigation system technology, 36% reduction in indoor water use via low water use plumbing fixtures, 13.7 % modeled energy cost savings have been demonstrated for overall energy savings.

The blending of indoor and outdoor spaces, shade for exterior spaces, windows that maximize daylight, and interior thermal controls, create a comfortable, energy-efficient environment for fans. The landscape design focused on preserving the heritage trees on site and turning them into an amenity.

The Moody Center also served as the catalyst for mobility improvements and helped the city meet its goals for more bike lanes and bus routes. The realignment of Red River St. creates a new roadway that functions as a connecting thread through downtown, Dell Medical Center, the Innovation District, and the campus.