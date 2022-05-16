We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

International Arrivals Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

© Dave Burk© Dave Burk© Dave Burk© Dave Burk+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Airport
Seattle, United States
  • Engineering Team : KPFF Consulting Engineers, Inc., Musgrove Engineering, P.A., Eidam & Associates Consulting Engineers
  • Architecture Office : The Miller Hull Partnership, EHDD
  • Accessible Design Consulting : Stantec
  • Design Team : Arup
  • City : Seattle
  • Country : United States
© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

Text description provided by the architects. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) led the design team, replacing a 50-year-old arrivals facility with a dynamic structure nearly five times bigger, dramatically improving the passenger experience. The IAF comprises an aerial walkway—the longest of its kind in the world—a Grand Hall, and a secure corridor to increase the number of international-capable gates.

© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

Arriving international passengers are immersed in the landscape of the Pacific Northwest as they cross the soaring aerial walkway with 360-degree views of Mount Rainier, and the Olympic and Cascade mountain ranges. The walkway spans 780 feet across an active taxi lane, creating a rare moment for passengers to watch planes pass underneath. “It is magnificent from an architectural perspective,'' said Washington Governor Jay Inslee at the project reveal. “That the walkway is a working piece of art.”

© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

The walkway connects to IAF’s Grand Hall - an expansive, light-filled space with floor-to-ceiling windows. The building’s sweeping roofline tilts and arcs reflect the motion of a landing airplane. Site-specific artworks include “Magnetic Anomaly,” a set of three kinetic artworks created by Ned Kahn, suspended overhead and a colorful five-piece sculpture by Marela Zacarías, “Chalchiutlicue,” which floats above baggage claim carousels.

© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

The interior design references elements of the Pacific Northwest–its plant life, terrain, and topography. The Grand Hall features a terrazzo floor with local stones, and entry portals lined with Douglas fir. Passengers depart the Passport Control area, alongside a small forest of evergreen trees, which culminates at ground level in a landscaped creek with native ferns and plantings nestled between granite slabs.

© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

A new secure international corridor along the face of the existing A Concourse allows eight international wide-body aircraft gates direct access to the IAF, with dual-use for domestic flights, bolstering the building’s future flexibility. SEA is the nation’s first major hub airport to roll out ‘Bags First,’ a streamlined Customs and Border Protection entrance process.

© Dave Burk
© Dave Burk

Project location

Address:Seattle, WA, United States

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportUnited States
Cite: "International Arrivals Facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill" 16 May 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/982015/international-arrivals-facility-at-seattle-tacoma-international-airport-skidmore-owings-and-merrill> ISSN 0719-8884

