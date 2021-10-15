We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Brick Pavilion in Two Stages / Estudio Primitivo González

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Courthouse
Alcalá de Henares, Spain
  • Architects: Estudio Primitivo González
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  646 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Montse Zamorano, Ara González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cerámica La Paloma, Schuco
  • Lead Architect: Primitivo González
  • Construction Management:Noa González
  • Clients:Comunidad de Madrid
  • Collaborators:Ara González, Jessica Nieves
  • Quantity Surveyor:Juan Carlos Corona
  • City:Alcalá de Henares
  • Country:Spain
© Montse Zamorano
Text description provided by the architects. The project was born from the will of the town hall to rehabilitate the façade of an existing ruin. The structure had a sunken roof, and only a brick wall remained in a decent condition. The intervention consisted in rehabilitating this wall and extending it with a new one, increasing the size of the space to adapt it for its new function: a multifunctional space and wedding hall for the Justice Courts in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid.

© Montse Zamorano
© Montse Zamorano
Axonometric 02
Axonometric 02

The new façade maintains the same brick material as its older counterpart but contrasts with it by the way it is used. In opposition to the load-bearing, massive structure, the new façade floats above a continuous ribbon window, through which one can see into a small garden area. Next to this window, a sheet of water reflects the sky, and floods the room with reflections, bringing a sense of calm to the space.

© Montse Zamorano
The functionality of the space is simple. The inside of the pavilion is split into two multifunctional, double-height rooms, articulated around a central core that hosts the reception, bathrooms, press rooms, and services. The pavilion looks to dignify the civil union ceremony, usually relegated to unimportant, simple spaces, by proposing to give them the ceremonial importance of traditional religious unions.

© Montse Zamorano

Project location

Address:Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, Spain

Estudio Primitivo González
