Getting to Know the Work of fala

With a diverse and highly distinctive portfolio of projects, particularly notable for their innovative representations, the architecture office fala is marked by a bold, refined, and dynamic creative process. Established in 2013 by architects Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, and Ahmed Belkhodja, fala is headquartered in Porto, Portugal, and typically engages in projects across various scales, ranging from territories to birdhouses.

It is important to delve into the backgrounds of its founders to comprehend the firm’s establishment and work. Filipe and Ana Luisa pursued their studies in similar locations, including Porto, Ljubljana, and Tokyo. On the other hand, Ahmed's academic journey took him from ETH Zurich to further studies in Lausanne, Gothenburg, and Singapore. They first met and worked together at Harry Gugger's office in Basel, Switzerland.

After their time in Switzerland, the three architects embarked on new experiences in well-known Japanese firms: Filipe joined SANAA, Ana Luisa collaborated with Toyo Ito, and Ahmed worked with Atelier Bow Wow. Following their tenure in Tokyo, at 25, they decided to establish their firm, naming it fala. Initially based in Japan, in the iconic Nakagin Capsule Tower, the office later relocated to Portugal. It is important to emphasize that their Japanese education and experiences continued to shape the trio's approach, notably in their connection to Japanese metabolism, their views on society, and their utopian concepts.

Naivety reflects our approach to each project. We firmly believe that attempting new, innovative ideas is more valuable than rigidly adhering to conventional correctness. The choice to launch our office at such a young age, when we were just 25 years old, might appear naive, but it reflects our willingness to take calculated risks with a fresh and 'innocent' perspective, as we believe it's the way to produce truly captivating work. We aim to elevate our initial, seemingly innocent ideas into something significant. This creative process can result in a complex journey, as we must ensure that the project maintains coherence and purpose in the end. We view naivety as a resource, not a hindrance - fala

The office's portfolio encompasses projects at various scales, spanning from residential designs to ambitious competition proposals. Architects approach each endeavor with equal enthusiasm and vitality. Their projects represent a rich tapestry of design languages, evident in their initial concepts and refined collages, which have become a signature element of the group. The trio seamlessly blends elements like minimalism and texture, combining whiteness with vibrant bursts of color. Their architectural dimensions are iterative, woven into the creative process from the project's inception, resulting in elegant and dynamic structures.

Integrating practical project work with theoretical and artistic contemplation, fala's creations have garnered international recognition through exhibitions in diverse locations, ranging from the Venice Biennale to the Chicago Architecture Biennale. The trio has also delivered lectures at numerous universities and institutions worldwide, including renowned venues like the Architectural Association (AA) in London, The Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation (GSAPP) in New York, and Casa dell'Architettura in Rome. Below, we have compiled a selection of projects from their portfolio.

