We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala

Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala

Save this project
Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira© Francisco Nogueira+ 7

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Francisco Nogueira
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The former technical space is transformed into a ticket office and a small bar. The obstructed narrow room is stripped down to its bare minimum, the disruptive partitions are gone, the beams are let out. A concise set of interventions is then performed. The walls are cladded in white tiles with a subtle chessboard pattern and flirtatious pink joints. The discontinuous ceiling is painted in blue, doors and window frames are touched with a tint of light green. Every surface and element are self-contained yet complimentary.

Save this picture!
Collage
Collage

However, the room is disrupted by an impudent object. A striped counter of black and white marble is placed both precisely and bluntly. The long dapper box is slightly tilted and takes up the entire space. The well-dressed counter accommodates a small kitchen, a bar, a multitude of cabinets, and a ticket machine. The same tabby box occurs at the info point, concluding a sporadic, though consistent intervention.

Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira
Save this picture!
© Francisco Nogueira
© Francisco Nogueira

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisboa, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
fala
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitecturePortugal
Cite: "Infopoint & Ticket Office / fala" [Infopoint & Bilheteria / fala] 27 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969086/infopoint-and-ticket-office-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream