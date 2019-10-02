World
  7. House Along a Wall / fala

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

House Along a Wall / fala

House Along a Wall / fala
© Ricardo Loureiro
  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
  • 10:00 - 2 October, 2019
Renovation  · 
Porto, Portugal
  • fala
  • 150.0 m2
  • 2018

  • Project Team

    Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Costanza Favero, Ana Lima, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, Paulo Sousa

  • Photographs

  • Landscape

    Pomo

  • Contractor

    Civiflanco lda
© Ricardo Loureiro
Text description provided by the architects. The program for a former garage of a housing block was kept in limbo: maybe an apartment, a shop, a cafe or an art gallery.

© Ricardo Loureiro
A freely curved wall solves the existing spatial inconsistencies and creates one long continuous room connecting the street with the garden. The main living area and a set of potential secondary programs are separated by the wavy white surface and light flows freely through the living gallery.

© Ricardo Loureiro
The old metal gate is replaced with a set of strict hammered glass panels. A circle of black marble, which is a both a door handle and a mailbox, marks the entrance and addresses the city.

Scheme
The back façade is completely open, defining a composition of isolated elements: a sliding window, a blue concrete freestanding column, a final circle of black marble. The backyard has a seamless perimeter of rough white walls, a terrace and a calm garden.

© Ricardo Loureiro
The materiality of the project is light and abstract. The space is defined through the geometry of the terrazzo floor pattern and a number of carefully placed elements. The white-blue triangulated terrazzo pattern follows the curved wall, allowing the living area to maintain a certain unity and coherence. The flying kitchen counter, three green doors and the circular opening imply possible usages while suggesting also a certain complexity. The garage, that could still work as such, became an uncertain spatial experience.

© Ricardo Loureiro
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Refurbishment Renovation Portugal
Cite: "House Along a Wall / fala" 02 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/924984/house-along-a-wall-fala/> ISSN 0719-8884

