House Along a Wall / fala

150.0 m2
2018
Project TeamFilipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Costanza Favero, Ana Lima, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, Paulo Sousa
Photographs
LandscapePomo
ContractorCiviflanco lda
Text description provided by the architects. The program for a former garage of a housing block was kept in limbo: maybe an apartment, a shop, a cafe or an art gallery.
A freely curved wall solves the existing spatial inconsistencies and creates one long continuous room connecting the street with the garden. The main living area and a set of potential secondary programs are separated by the wavy white surface and light flows freely through the living gallery.
The old metal gate is replaced with a set of strict hammered glass panels. A circle of black marble, which is a both a door handle and a mailbox, marks the entrance and addresses the city.
The back façade is completely open, defining a composition of isolated elements: a sliding window, a blue concrete freestanding column, a final circle of black marble. The backyard has a seamless perimeter of rough white walls, a terrace and a calm garden.
The materiality of the project is light and abstract. The space is defined through the geometry of the terrazzo floor pattern and a number of carefully placed elements. The white-blue triangulated terrazzo pattern follows the curved wall, allowing the living area to maintain a certain unity and coherence. The flying kitchen counter, three green doors and the circular opening imply possible usages while suggesting also a certain complexity. The garage, that could still work as such, became an uncertain spatial experience.