Pure Forms (And Emotions): Getting to Know the Work of spaceworkers

The experience of a space depends on various factors, including its size, lighting, views, temperature, and uniqueness. In essence, multiple architectural elements evoke emotions in individuals, both intentional and unintentional. For architects, alongside considerations like client preferences and project proposals, there exists a formal intention, an aesthetic aspect that aligns with the artistic dimension of their discipline. Striking the right balance between these aspects forms the foundation of architectural thinking. This commitment to balance guides the work of spaceworkers, a firm founded by Carla Duarte, who serves as the financial director, and creative directors Henrique Marques and Rui Dinis.

Established in 2007, this architectural studio operates from the parish of Paredes in northern Portugal. Despite its relatively young age, the firm has already delivered on many of its initial promises, although it continually renews these promises with each new project. The firm's architectural style is fundamentally modern, marked by minimalism. It gives new life to the clean, simple forms of Modernism. Their primary guiding principle is an ongoing exploration of new architectural shapes, patterns, and models. The ultimate goal of this exploration is to emphasize the interconnectedness of form and emotion.

In their work, spanning residential, commercial, and institutional projects, spaceworkers excel at creating well-conceived forms while respecting programmatic needs and existing contexts, as evident in their museum interventions. Their approach to each project is open enough to allow for decisions on finishes during construction while simultaneously establishing a signature formal and material repertoire. For instance, the prominent use of exposed concrete is not merely a "trademark" but a constructive solution often chosen by clients, who are captivated by the building's form during construction and prefer to leave it exposed. spaceworkers develop and refine their architectural language without closing themselves off to new material explorations. Their institutional interventions and museum constructions effectively assimilate Portuguese formal and historical elements while contemporaneously reinterpreting familiar symbols of the culture. Elements like vaults, arches, and triangular roofs are skillfully repeated, shifted, and simplified, often invoking a sense of Portugal's cherished heritage.

Remarkable architectural volumes define the studio’s portfolio. Scale models play a pivotal role in their creative process. They assist in identifying specific details and solutions that may not be readily noticeable in drawings. In summary, spaceworkers have compiled an impressive and unique portfolio that extends beyond architecture, including collaborative video projects with Building Pictures.

Having received ArchDaily's Obra do Ano and Building of the Year awards and the Iconic Awards from the German Design Council, spaceworkers continue to make their mark in contemporary architecture. Their journey promises to be a long and influential one.