Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende

Save this picture! Hotel Albor San Miguel de Allende, Tapestry Collection by Hilton / PRODUCTORA + Esrawe Studio. Image © César Béjar

The city of San Miguel de Allende is located within the state of Guanajuato, in the central-northern region of Mexico, geographically bordering the states of Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Michoacán, and Jalisco. It covers an area of 43.6 hectares and is one of the most populated regions in its state. In 2008, it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is characterized by its baroque and Spanish architecture. It is part of the list of magical towns in Mexico. Additionally, in this city, you will find the Parish of San Miguel Arcángel, built with the pink quarry stone typical of the region.

+ 8

There are several reasons why San Miguel de Allende has become one of the most visited destinations by national and international tourists. Its territory, composed of plateaus, plains, and valleys, has attracted the attention of various artists such as José María Velasco, who dedicated part of his work to immortalizing the landscapes of the Mexican Bajío. Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to building residential, cultural, recreational, and commercial buildings that reveal common gestures that make up the new Mexican architecture.

Below, we present some examples of projects ranging from houses, hotels, restaurants, and terraces to inspire you in your next designs.

At ArchDaily, we explore a new territory with the series Architecture in Mexico in an effort to decentralize architecture from major cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article, or send comments? Contact us through our form here.