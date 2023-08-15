Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende

The city of San Miguel de Allende is located within the state of Guanajuato, in the central-northern region of Mexico, geographically bordering the states of Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Michoacán, and Jalisco. It covers an area of 43.6 hectares and is one of the most populated regions in its state. In 2008, it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and is characterized by its baroque and Spanish architecture. It is part of the list of magical towns in Mexico. Additionally, in this city, you will find the Parish of San Miguel Arcángel, built with the pink quarry stone typical of the region.

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 2 of 13Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 3 of 13Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 4 of 13Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 5 of 13Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - More Images+ 8

There are several reasons why San Miguel de Allende has become one of the most visited destinations by national and international tourists. Its territory, composed of plateaus, plains, and valleys, has attracted the attention of various artists such as José María Velasco, who dedicated part of his work to immortalizing the landscapes of the Mexican Bajío. Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to building residential, cultural, recreational, and commercial buildings that reveal common gestures that make up the new Mexican architecture.

Below, we present some examples of projects ranging from houses, hotels, restaurants, and terraces to inspire you in your next designs.

Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 7 of 13
Zarcillo Residence / estudio ar. Image © Galar galeria arquitectura

Hotel Albor San Miguel de Allende, Tapestry Collection by Hilton / PRODUCTORA + Esrawe Studio

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 13 of 13
Hotel Albor San Miguel de Allende, Tapestry Collection by Hilton / PRODUCTORA + Esrawe Studio. Image © César Béjar

TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitecturA

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 2 of 13
TOMM House / mauricio Alonso. m arquitecturA. Image © Rafael Gamo

Shoemaker House / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 4 of 13
Shoemaker House / Jaime Juárez R. Arquitecto. Image © César Belio

Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 12 of 13
Amores Farm Hotel / Estudio IPA. Image © César Béjar

Unnamed House / Associates Architecture

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 11 of 13
Unnamed House / Associates Architecture. Image © Maria Pacheco

Restaurante Adela / Faci Leboreiro

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 10 of 13
Restaurante Adela / Faci Leboreiro. Image © LGM Studio - Luis Gallardo

Casa Candelaria / Cherem Arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 3 of 13
Casa Candelaria / Cherem Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías

Eterea House / Prashant Ashoka

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 9 of 13
Eterea House / Prashant Ashoka. Image © Prashant Ashoka

Sierra Allende Ranch / fabián m escalante h | arquitectos

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 5 of 13
Sierra Allende Ranch / fabián m escalante h | arquitectos. Image © Jorge Succar

Luna de Queso Coffee Shop / mauricio Alonso. m arquitecturA

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 8 of 13
Luna de Queso Coffee Shop / mauricio Alonso. m arquitecturA. Image © Alejandro Torre

Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas

Architecture in Mexico: Examples to Explore Contemporary Design in San Miguel de Allende - Image 6 of 13
Casa La Quinta / PPAA Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados + Alfonso de la Concha Rojas. Image © Rafael Gamo

At ArchDaily, we explore a new territory with the series Architecture in Mexico in an effort to decentralize architecture from major cities and make visible the new practices taking place in different parts of the country. Would you like to publish your work, submit an article, or send comments? Contact us through our form here.

